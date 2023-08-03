The Living End Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Self-Titled Album

The album will be reissued on October 13.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

The Living End Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Self-Titled Album

12th October 1998 – The Living End released their debut self-titled album. It was one of the most anticipated albums from an Australian band EVER!

Coming off the back of the massive double A-side single ‘Second Solution’ / ‘Prisoner of Society’, everything The Living End had worked for since their first gig in 1991 was coming down to this, their first full length album. Would it hit big, or crumble under the overwhelming expectation.

We all know the outcome. ‘The Living End’ album is a staple in Australian musical history. Debuting #1 on the ARIA Album Chart on release, the album stayed in the Top 10 for 27 weeks. It went on to win the band "Breakthrough Artist – Album" and "Best Group" at the 1999 ARIA Awards.

The album would go on to stay in the ARIA Album Charts for 83 weeks, spawn five ripping singles and is now certified 5 x platinum. It’s one of the biggest selling debut rock albums in Australian music history and in 2011, as voted by listeners of triple j in the ‘Hottest 100 Australian Albums of All Time’ poll, ‘The Living End’ came in at #4, squeezed between AC/DC ‘Back In Black’ and INXS ‘Kick’.

25 years since its release, frontman Chris Cheney reflects on the creation of the album: “I think unknowingly our destination was always this; this album right here. All songs led here. All the gigs and all the songs we’d written and rejected over the years, all the lessons we’d learned had been building up to this….our first album.”

“Ultimately what we captured was a melting pot full of our influences but not to the extent that we sounded confused,” Cheney continued. “The way we played glued it all together. Stylistically, it had punk (‘West End Riot’), metal (‘Growing Up Falling Down’), pop (‘I Want a Day’), rockabilly (‘Second Solution’), hillbilly thrash on steroids (‘Prisoner of Society’), jazz (‘Fly Away’), ska (‘Trapped’ and ‘All Torn Down’), swampy surf twang (‘Bloody Mary’), country pickin’ and anything else we thought we could throw at it.”

Almost to the day, a 25th anniversary edition of ‘The Living End’ will be released on 13th October 2023. The 14 track album has been repackaged for vinyl and CD with a 32 page booklet complete with Chris Cheney penned liner notes and photos from the period. Added to the album is a 10 track live recording from 1998 captured for triple j’s Live At The Wireless. The live recording includes a rare cover version of ‘On The Inside’ (theme from ‘Prisoner’) as well as a riotous rendition of  ‘Prisoner of Society’ which has been released digitally today to whet appetites. Fans can pre-order / pre-save the 25th anniversary edition of ‘The Living End’ HERE.

Of course, an anniversary like this can’t go by without a big celebration. The Living End have announced a one off show to celebrate the 25 year milestone to take place in their hometown of Melbourne at Festival Hall on Saturday 4th November, playing the iconic self-titled album in full, plus all their other hits, rarities and deep cuts in a once in a lifetime celebration. Advance tickets will be offered to fans who are signed up to the bands database via pre-sale on Thursday 3rd August at 12pm AEST. General on sale will commence on Friday 4th August at 12pm AEST.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Leon Thomas Announces Debut Album Electric Dusk Photo
Leon Thomas Announces Debut Album 'Electric Dusk'

For the last ten years, Leon has been writing and producing for artists such as Ella Mai, SZA, Post Malone, and more in addition to being an accomplished actor. As he heads into the next chapter of his life, Leon fully develops his artistry as he establishes himself as a solo artist.

2
Morgan Evans Adds Final Newcastle Show to ‘Life Upside Down Tour Photo
Morgan Evans Adds Final Newcastle Show to ‘Life Upside Down Tour'

Evans will now play back-to-back hometown shows at Newcastle Civic Theatre on Monday 4 September (just announced) and Tuesday 5 September (sold out), along with a third and final night on Saturday 9 September. The tour now tallies a mammoth fourteen antipodean shows, with multiple sold out dates across Australia.

3
Crowes Pasture To Release Dont Blink in September Photo
Crowes Pasture To Release 'Don't Blink' in September

As the duo Crowes Pasture, they’ve captured their beautiful vocal blend — woven into delicately textured arrangements featuring his guitar and her clawhammer banjo — on two EPs and three albums, and on Sept. 1, they’ll release their fourth full album, Don’t Blink. They will support the release with a series of late-summer and fall performances.

4
Wolfgang Van Halens MAMMOTH WVH Releases Next Single Im Alright Photo
Wolfgang Van Halen's MAMMOTH WVH Releases Next Single 'I'm Alright'

The music video picks up after the video for “Another Celebration at the End of the World” where the former band of Wolfgangs – who have been fired from Mammoth WVH – start their own band Mammoth WWW and enter the same Battle of the Bands as Mammoth WVH. Watch the new visual now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Leon Thomas Announces Debut Album 'Electric Dusk'Leon Thomas Announces Debut Album 'Electric Dusk'
Morgan Evans Adds Third & Final Newcastle Show to 'Life Upside Down Tour' This August & SeptemberMorgan Evans Adds Third & Final Newcastle Show to 'Life Upside Down Tour' This August & September
Crowes Pasture To Release 'Don't Blink' in SeptemberCrowes Pasture To Release 'Don't Blink' in September
Wolfgang Van Halen's MAMMOTH WVH Releases Next Single 'I'm Alright'Wolfgang Van Halen's MAMMOTH WVH Releases Next Single 'I'm Alright'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN