The Killers Reveal Video For Single 'Caution'

THE KILLERS today release the video for their massive new single, "Caution", taken from the upcoming new album, Imploding The Mirage, which is set for release on May 29th via Island Records. The video is the first glimpse of a longer film the band has made with its director, Sing Lee, coming soon on Apple Music. Pre-save Imploding The Mirage here.

Watch the video below!

Imploding The Mirage is The Killers' sixth studio album and the follow up to 2017's chart topping Wonderful Wonderful. Produced by the band in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, the album was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah. It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since the band left their hometown of Las Vegas and it also features a brilliant array of collaborators, another first for the group, who have typically kept guest spots on their albums to a minimum. The list of featured artists includes Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills, and Lucius.

"Caution" is all of Imploding The Mirage's excellence densely packed into three and a half minutes. Both refreshingly next level and reminiscent of the band's much-loved albums Sam's Town and Battle Born, it finds The Killers evoking the spirit of ambitious reinvention matched with the kind of anthemic chorus to which they've become synonymous. The track features an iconic guitar solo courtesy of the legendary Lindsey Buckingham.





