The Kid Laroi Releases 'Love Again' From Upcoming Project 'The First Time'

The single comes with official video directed by Adrian Villagomez.

Jan. 27, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum recording artist The Kid LAROI is back with "Love Again" the highly anticipated first single from his upcoming project The First Time. Fans have been waiting for "Love Again" since LAROI performed the track on his sold out headlining END OF THE WORLD TOUR last year.

The single comes with official video directed by Adrian Villagomez, watch the classic love story with a twist. "Love Again" follows "Can't Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro)" released earlier this month, both songs will be featured on the upcoming project The First Time which fans can pre-save HERE.

In this interactive experience, players will quest throughout the cybercity "Laroitown," ultimately attending a jam-packed LAROI concert featuring fan-favorite music and new music. Following the performance, players can join LAROI for the Afterparty experience. In the Afterparty, listen to the Wild Dreams mix on loop and get a look at the life of LAROI - both on tour and beyond.

During both experiences, players can complete The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Quests for XP and special LAROI items, including the Love Again and Thousand Miles Lobby Tracks, the LAROI & The Rogue Loading Screen, and the LAROI Was Here and LAROI's Tag Sprays. The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Quests will be live from January 27th at 6 PM ET to 6 PM ET on February 3rd. Both "The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams" and the Afterparty experience were made by Epic Games, in collaboration with Alliance Studios, Team Atomic, and TheBoyDilly and will be available from January 27th at 6 PM ET to 6 PM ET on April 27th.



