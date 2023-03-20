The Japanese House Returns with 'BOYHOOD' Single

The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has returned with "BOYHOOD," the first taste of new music from the artist this year, alongside a dreamy visualizer - out now via Dirty Hit.

"BOYHOOD," which debuted as BBC Radio 1's "Hottest Record," sees Bain explores the complexities of gender and sexuality as well as how trauma becomes an inescapable part of a person. The track's hypnotic production coupled with her silky voice and a propulsive electronic beat creates an enchanting atmosphere perfect for dancing. The accompanying visualizer finds Amber watching a projection of herself from a bed, as one of a pair horseback riding through lush green fields.

"When Katie and I were young and in love, we fantasized about riding off into the distance on her horse Bam Bam, away from all the problems that came from being gay and in love back then. This song talks about how sometimes, however hard you try, you can't help but be a product of the things that happened to you or held you back earlier on in life. But also, and more importantly, it's about hope for overcoming those things.

Look at us now: not riding away, but towards... something. This horse was very lovely to us, but I think deep down Bam Bam was the horse we were riding all along, and wherever I'm recklessly galloping off to in my life, Katie will be riding bareback behind me like a lunatic, arms around me, like we'd always planned. Rip Bam Bam xx," says Amber.

"BOYHOOD" follows The Japanese House's acclaimed 2020 EP Chewing Cotton Wool, which featured the illustrious "Dionne" ft. Grammy-award winning songwriter Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver). The Japanese House released her critically acclaimed debut album Good At Falling in 2019, which received major media praise from New York Times, W Magazine, Playboy, GQ, Nylon, The Fader, Pitchfork, Noisey, i-D, WWD, and more.

Described by NME as "a stunning and emotive debut", the album cemented The Japanese House as an alternative pop star for the modern age, with her vulnerable, down to earth, and celestial songs reflecting on love, loss, and personal identity. It's her intimate and unique sound that have garnered The Japanese House over 350 million streams on Spotify since her debut.

Watch the new visualizer here:

Photo Credit: Max Barnett