Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Japanese House Returns with 'BOYHOOD' Single

The Japanese House Returns with 'BOYHOOD' Single

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has returned with "BOYHOOD," the first taste of new music from the artist this year, alongside a dreamy visualizer - out now via Dirty Hit.

"BOYHOOD," which debuted as BBC Radio 1's "Hottest Record," sees Bain explores the complexities of gender and sexuality as well as how trauma becomes an inescapable part of a person. The track's hypnotic production coupled with her silky voice and a propulsive electronic beat creates an enchanting atmosphere perfect for dancing. The accompanying visualizer finds Amber watching a projection of herself from a bed, as one of a pair horseback riding through lush green fields.

"When Katie and I were young and in love, we fantasized about riding off into the distance on her horse Bam Bam, away from all the problems that came from being gay and in love back then. This song talks about how sometimes, however hard you try, you can't help but be a product of the things that happened to you or held you back earlier on in life. But also, and more importantly, it's about hope for overcoming those things.

Look at us now: not riding away, but towards... something. This horse was very lovely to us, but I think deep down Bam Bam was the horse we were riding all along, and wherever I'm recklessly galloping off to in my life, Katie will be riding bareback behind me like a lunatic, arms around me, like we'd always planned. Rip Bam Bam xx," says Amber.

"BOYHOOD" follows The Japanese House's acclaimed 2020 EP Chewing Cotton Wool, which featured the illustrious "Dionne" ft. Grammy-award winning songwriter Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver). The Japanese House released her critically acclaimed debut album Good At Falling in 2019, which received major media praise from New York Times, W Magazine, Playboy, GQ, Nylon, The Fader, Pitchfork, Noisey, i-D, WWD, and more.

Described by NME as "a stunning and emotive debut", the album cemented The Japanese House as an alternative pop star for the modern age, with her vulnerable, down to earth, and celestial songs reflecting on love, loss, and personal identity. It's her intimate and unique sound that have garnered The Japanese House over 350 million streams on Spotify since her debut.

Watch the new visualizer here:

Photo Credit: Max Barnett



Alex Krawczyk Releases New Single Rhythm Of The Road Photo
Alex Krawczyk Releases New Single 'Rhythm Of The Road'
Alex Krawczyk's 'Rhythm of the Road' has hit all digital music platforms.
Video: We Three Release Video For New Single In Therapy Photo
Video: We Three Release Video For New Single 'In Therapy'
Oregon alt-pop trio We Three have released the video for their brand new single ‘In Therapy.’ The video finds frontman Manny Humlie performing the song, isolated and alone, even in crowded public spaces. It also captures the band playing the song in the studio too.
LA-based That Summer Releasing A Place Called Home EP Photo
LA-based That Summer Releasing 'A Place Called Home' EP
The EP features the singles, 'Black Jack Grin', 'We've Already Said Goodbye' and 'Dangerous Backgrounds' and marks the first collaboration between That Summer and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers drummer, Steve Ferrone.
The Ragged Jubilee Drops New LP Mulholland Overdrive Photo
The Ragged Jubilee Drops New LP 'Mulholland Overdrive'
San Luis Obispo, CA's The Ragged Jubilee recorded 'Mulholland Overdrive' in late 2020 with Rob Campanella (The Brian Jonestown Massacre). After spending most of that year cooped up and quarantined with ample time to write and practice, Ragged was ready to record their 5th studio album.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share