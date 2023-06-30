The Japanese House Releases Sophomore Album 'In The End It Always Does'

In The End It Always Does marks the artist’s first full-length release since 2019’s Good at Falling.
The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has released her long-awaited, highly-anticipated sophomore album In The End It Always Does via Dirty Hit. Listen to the album featuring acclaimed singles “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones,” “Sunshine Baby,” “Sad To Breathe,” and “Boyhood.”
In The End It Always Does marks the artist’s first full-length release since 2019’s Good at Falling and finds her sound and style characteristically wide open, her vulnerabilities, thoughts and innermost feelings stitched into a tapestry of gorgeous, elevated pop music. She’ll perform a sold-out show at XOYO (Rough Trade) in London tonight to celebrate the release.
The album also features standout single “Touching Yourself,” a sad and sexy pop bop about sexting that comes accompanied by the final video in Amber’s series of live sessions paired with the album.
The songs on In The End It Always Does highlight heartbreak and love lost, emotional reflections on childhood trauma and identity, and the album finds The Japanese House embracing her pop-side with help from Matty Healy and George Daniel (The 1975), Katie Gavin (MUNA) and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon among others.
She credits Katie Gavin especially with injecting her with creative energy and inspiration throughout. The album was produced and engineered by Chloe Kraemer (Rex Orange County, Lava La Rue, Glass Animals), an experience Bain describes as “life changing” due to the unspoken, shared understanding between marginalised genders in a creative space.
“[The album is] about falling in love and not wanting it to end but knowing it always does,” said Amber Bain. “I think a lot of people hear the title and think about it in an optimistic way but that’s not what I mean. I hear the title as sad because things always end, no matter what you think is going to happen but that can also be a positive thing because endings are just a change. It could be the end of a phase in a relationship or something else, it’s cyclical.”
Last month Bain announced her return to North American for a fall tour, and the series of dates kicks off November 1 in Philadelphia - making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Portland, Chicago, Boston, and more (full routing below). Limited tickets remain – PRESS HERE for more information.
It’s been nearly a decade since Amber Bain’s break-out in 2015, back when The Japanese House was a mysterious unidentified figure shrouded in mystery and reverb. She’s an alternative pop star for the modern age who is serving up vulnerable lyrics and down to earth, celestial songs that offer a reflection on love, loss, and personal identity.
Her intimate, unique sound has propelled her to over 350 million streams on Spotify and garnered her major media praise from New York Times, W Magazine, Playboy, GQ, Nylon, The Fader, Pitchfork, Noisey, i-D, WWD and more.
In The End It Always Does follows the lauded 2020 EP Chewing Cotton Wool, which featured the illustrious “Dionne” ft. Grammy-award winning songwriter Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver), as well as her critically acclaimed debut album Good At Falling (2019).
November 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
November 2 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall SOLD OUT
November 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT
November 6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
November 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
November 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
November 10 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
November 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
November 12 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
November 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
November 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
November 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
November 18 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre SOLD OUT
November 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore SOLD OUT
November 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre VENUE UPGRADED
November 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT
November 25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
November 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot
November 28 - Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall
November 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
December 1 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
December 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline SOLD OUT
December 3 - Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT
December 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
December 6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
December 8 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
December 9 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - The Ballroom
December 10 - Boston, MA @ Royale VENUE UPGRADED
June 30 - London @ XOYO (Rough Trade) SOLD OUT
July 2 - London @ Finsbury Park (w/ The 1975)
October 12 - Glasgow @ SWG3
October 14 - Newcastle @ Upon-Tyne - Newcastle University
October 15 - Manchester @ New Century
October 16 - Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms
October 18 - Bristol @ The Trinity Centre
October 19 - Oxford @ O2 Academy Oxford
October 20 - Southampton @ 1865
October 22 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
October 23 - London @ Outernet SOLD OUT
October 24 - Brighton @ CHALK
