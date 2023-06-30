The Japanese House Releases Sophomore Album 'In The End It Always Does'

The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has released her long-awaited, highly-anticipated sophomore album In The End It Always Does via Dirty Hit. Listen to the album featuring acclaimed singles “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones,” “Sunshine Baby,” “Sad To Breathe,” and “Boyhood.”

In The End It Always Does marks the artist’s first full-length release since 2019’s Good at Falling and finds her sound and style characteristically wide open, her vulnerabilities, thoughts and innermost feelings stitched into a tapestry of gorgeous, elevated pop music. She’ll perform a sold-out show at XOYO (Rough Trade) in London tonight to celebrate the release.

The album also features standout single “Touching Yourself,” a sad and sexy pop bop about sexting that comes accompanied by the final video in Amber’s series of live sessions paired with the album.

The songs on In The End It Always Does highlight heartbreak and love lost, emotional reflections on childhood trauma and identity, and the album finds The Japanese House embracing her pop-side with help from Matty Healy and George Daniel (The 1975), Katie Gavin (MUNA) and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon among others.

She credits Katie Gavin especially with injecting her with creative energy and inspiration throughout. The album was produced and engineered by Chloe Kraemer (Rex Orange County, Lava La Rue, Glass Animals), an experience Bain describes as “life changing” due to the unspoken, shared understanding between marginalised genders in a creative space.

“[The album is] about falling in love and not wanting it to end but knowing it always does,” said Amber Bain. “I think a lot of people hear the title and think about it in an optimistic way but that’s not what I mean. I hear the title as sad because things always end, no matter what you think is going to happen but that can also be a positive thing because endings are just a change. It could be the end of a phase in a relationship or something else, it’s cyclical.”

Last month Bain announced her return to North American for a fall tour, and the series of dates kicks off November 1 in Philadelphia - making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Portland, Chicago, Boston, and more (full routing below). Limited tickets remain – PRESS HERE for more information.

It’s been nearly a decade since Amber Bain’s break-out in 2015, back when The Japanese House was a mysterious unidentified figure shrouded in mystery and reverb. She’s an alternative pop star for the modern age who is serving up vulnerable lyrics and down to earth, celestial songs that offer a reflection on love, loss, and personal identity.

Her intimate, unique sound has propelled her to over 350 million streams on Spotify and garnered her major media praise from New York Times, W Magazine, Playboy, GQ, Nylon, The Fader, Pitchfork, Noisey, i-D, WWD and more.

In The End It Always Does follows the lauded 2020 EP Chewing Cotton Wool, which featured the illustrious “Dionne” ft. Grammy-award winning songwriter Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver), as well as her critically acclaimed debut album Good At Falling (2019).

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

November 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 2 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall SOLD OUT

November 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

November 6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

November 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

November 10 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

November 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

November 12 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

November 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

November 18 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre SOLD OUT

November 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore SOLD OUT

November 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre VENUE UPGRADED

November 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre SOLD OUT

November 25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

November 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot

November 28 - Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall

November 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

December 1 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

December 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline SOLD OUT

December 3 - Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT

December 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

December 6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

December 8 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD

December 9 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - The Ballroom

December 10 - Boston, MA @ Royale VENUE UPGRADED

UK TOUR DATES

June 30 - London @ XOYO (Rough Trade) SOLD OUT

July 2 - London @ Finsbury Park (w/ The 1975)

October 12 - Glasgow @ SWG3

October 14 - Newcastle @ Upon-Tyne - Newcastle University

October 15 - Manchester @ New Century

October 16 - Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

October 18 - Bristol @ The Trinity Centre

October 19 - Oxford @ O2 Academy Oxford

October 20 - Southampton @ 1865

October 22 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

October 23 - London @ Outernet SOLD OUT

October 24 - Brighton @ CHALK

Photo Credit: Jay Seba