The Japanese House Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, In The End It Always Does (out June 30 on Dirty Hit), The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has announced her first U.S. tour in four years.

The series of fall dates kicks off November 1 in Philadelphia and will make stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Portland, Chicago, Boston, and more (full routing below)! Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10am local time HERE. Fan pre-sale begins tomorrow, PRESS HERE to sign up. For all show/ticketing details please visit thejapanesehouse.co.uk, and pre-save the new album HERE.

The tour announcement follows the release of the artist’s buzzy new single “Sunshine Baby” which features vocals from The 1975’s Matty Healy. Showcasing Bain’s nuanced understanding of human emotions, the track balances feelings of nostalgia and acceptance once a relationship has run its course.

It perfectly encapsulates the album’s cyclical nature, with Matty vocals echoing Amber’s as the track slowly brings you back to reality. Other singles include upbeat summer anthem for the brokenhearted, “Sad To Breathe,” and “Boyhood” which sees her explore the complexities of gender and sexuality as well as how trauma becomes an inescapable part of a person.

The songs on In The End It Always Does highlight heartbreak and love lost, emotional reflections on childhood trauma and identity – all woven into a tapestry of gorgeous, elevated pop music. This album finds The Japanese House leaning even further into the pop realm with help from Matty Healy and George Daniel (The 1975), Katie Gavin (MUNA) and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon among others.

She credits Katie Gavin especially with injecting her with creative energy and inspiration throughout. The album was produced and engineered by Chloe Kraemer (Rex Orange County, Lava La Rue, Glass Animals), an experience Bain describes as “life changing” due to the unspoken, shared understanding between marginalised genders in a creative space.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

November 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 2 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

November 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

November 6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

November 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

November 10 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

November 11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

November 12 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

November 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

November 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

November 18 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

November 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

November 21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

November 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

November 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

November 25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

November 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot

November 28 - Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall

November 30 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

December 1 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

December 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline

December 3 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

December 5 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

December 6 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

December 8 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD

December 9 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - The Ballroom

December 10 - Boston, MA @ Royale

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED UK TOUR DATES

June 29 - Kingston @ St John’s Church (Banquet Records)

June 30 - London @ XOYO (Rough Trade)

July 2 - London @ Finsbury Park (w/ The 1975)

October 12 - Glasgow @ SWG3

October 14 – Newcastle @ Upon-Tyne - Newcastle University

October 15 - Manchester @ New Century

October 16 - Nottingham @ Rescue Rooms

October 18 - Bristol @ The Trinity Centre

October 19 - Oxford @ O2 Academy Oxford

October 20 – Southampton @ 1865

October 22 - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

October 23 - London @ Outernet

October 24 – Brighton @ CHALK

ABOUT THE JAPANESE HOUSE

The Japanese House is an alternative pop star for the modern age who is serving up vulnerable lyrics and down to earth, celestial songs that offer a reflection on love, loss, and personal identity. Her intimate, unique sound has propelled her to over 350 million streams on Spotify and garnered her major media praise from New York Times, W Magazine, Playboy, GQ, Nylon, The Fader, Pitchfork, Noisey, i-D, WWD and more.

In The End It Always Does follows the lauded 2020 EP Chewing Cotton Wool, which featured the illustrious “Dionne” ft. Grammy-award winning songwriter Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver), as well as her critically acclaimed debut album Good At Falling (2019).

Photo Credit: Jay Seba