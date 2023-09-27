The Irrepressibles Releases New Single 'Transformation of Acceptance'

Following the recent huge international success of ‘In This Shirt’ and with his first body of work since 2020 within touching distance - THE IRREPRESSIBLES - the alias of Jamie Irrepressible is delighted to share “Transformation of Acceptance”.

A further insight into the ‘Self Love & Acceptance’ EP which arrives in-full next week (2 October), the singer-songwriter and composer delivers a soulbaring track that reflects on matters of confidence, acceptance, and the path we follow to find our true selves. As Jamie explains:

“[“Transformation of Acceptance”] is about how we learn the reasons for our issues with self esteem and then learn how to love ourselves as we would love ourselves if we were our own child. Learning to love ourselves with unconditional love which becomes the new foundation, the new roots, of the tree from which we can grow and blossom as a person.”

With atmospheric arrangements of the kind fellow northerners Elbow can evoke at their greatest, “Transformation of Acceptance” marries Jamie’s velveteen vocal to delicate piano-led arrangements that build with all the elegance of the first snowfall of winter. A song that evolves from a state of delicate intimacy to epic orchestral grandeur across its four minute run-time, the exceptional score for the track was performed by The Irrepressibles and directed by Joel Ryan McDermott.

The new single follows recent single “Self Love”, with both tracks due to feature on a surprise new EP ‘Self Love & Acceptance’ which lands next week. Featuring six brand new songs and instrumental pieces - from long-developing moments of enveloping orchestrations to more intimate reflections on the inner processes of enlightenment and expansion - expect a powerful contemplation on Jamie’s personal journey towards finding self-love.

The EP release also precedes a very special UK tour which will see Jamie Irrepressible with a seven-piece band perform pieces such as ‘In This Shirt’ ‘Two Men In Love’ and ‘The Most Beautiful Boy’ for the last time for the foreseeable future - and at some of the most beautiful churches and concert halls across the UK. With some shows already sold out and few tickets remaining for others, the dates and details for the tour are as follows:

THE IRREPRESSIBLES - UK TOUR 2023

3 October - Manchester - Stoller Hall, Manchester

9 October - St Marks, Edinburgh

11 October - Bristol, The Mount Without

12 October - Oxford - St Barnabas

13 October - London - St Lukes

14 October - Worthing - The Venue

15 October - Coventry - The Tin