The Invitational Group, Milk & Honey Management, And More Host 10th Annual Songwriting Invitational

The Invitational Group, Milk & Honey Management, UMPG Australia, Island Records Australia and APRA AMCOS recently hosted their 10th Annual Songwriting Invitational in Ubud, Bali from March 31st - April 9th.

The unique songwriting camp was curated by Writer/Producer Oak Felder (Alessia Cara, Kehlani, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, K. Michelle, Demi Lovato, Usher, The Chainsmokers, Lizzo etc.) and was created to inspire collaborations between some of the world's biggest songwriters, producers and artists in one of the world's most beautiful settings. It is a work to play environment that has all of the attendees collaborate to create hit songs and build relationships.

This year, the Bali 2019 camp was lucky to have Curator, Writer & Producer Oak Felder, Writer Sebastian Kole (Alessia Cara, J.Lo,) Artist/Writer Lil Aaron (Liam Payne, Hailee Steinfeld,) Artist/Writer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony,) Artist/Writer Noah Cyrus, Artist/Writer Jojo, Writer/Producer August Rigo (Justin Bieber, One Direction,) Artist/Writer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony,) Artist/Writer Arlissa (Def Jam,) Artist/Writer Sophia Messa, Artist/Writer Boi, Producer, Azul (Cardi B, French Montana,) Writer/Producer Shungudzo Kuyimba (Oliver Heldens, Little Mix,) Writer/Producer Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato, Chris Brown,) Writer Mayila (Jeremiah, Ty Dolla $ign,) Artist/Writer KIAN, Artist/Writer Ecca Vandal, Writer & Producer Jason "JG" Gilbert (Eminem, Akon,) Writer & Producer Ryosuki Sakai (Poppy,) Writer & Vocal Producer Jenna Andrews (Drake, Jessie J,) Writer & Producer Khris Riddick "The Rascals" (Ariana Grande, Post Malone,) Songwriter & Producer Michael Sonier, Writer & Producer Michael Fatkin, Writer & Producer Andy Hopkins, Writer PJ Wolf (Thief) and Writer, Isabella Kearney-Nurse.

Past collaborations for the Songwriting Invitational have produced a number of chart topping hits with an A+ list of attendees that included Nick Jonas, Steve Lillywhite, Demi Lovato, Armin Van Buuren and Oliver Heldens.

Milk & Honey represent some of the most successful artist, songwriter, producer and mixer talent in the world, with a cadre of clients who have amassed over 400 million records sold worldwide. With a diverse group of clients ranging from writers and producers like Oak Felder, Sir Nolan, Charlie Handsome and David Hodges to top 25 global DJ Oliver Heldens, Milk & Honey is working in every prominent genre of music and exporting more songs to the international marketplace than any other domestic U.S. based management company. The Bali Invitational is another example of Milk & Honey's commitment to the global music business beyond just the U.S. pop market. More information at http://milkhoneyla.com/

The Invitational Group hosts curated songwriting events that inspire collaboration between artists, songwriters and producers in unique locations around the world. Each attendee is personally invited to join an elite group of industry peers for a seven to ten day experience, leading to lasting creative partnerships and top quality songs. http://www.theinvitationalgroup.com

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) is a leading global music publisher with 47 offices in 45 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company represents music across every genre from some of the world's most important songwriters and catalogs. Among its global family of songwriters, UMPG is home to an iconic Australian and New Zealand catalogue including works by The Church, Cold Chisel, INXS, Jenny Morris, Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham, The Living End, Peter Allen and Warumpi Band. UMPG also represents both legacy and rising artists including Ecca Vandal, Gang of Youths, Guy Sebastian, Hopium, Jessica Mauboy, Lime Cordiale, Maribelle, Milan Ring, M-Phazes, Odette, Michael Fatkin, Andy Hopkins, One Above, The Veronicas, Thief, Robinson, Ruel, Vera Blue and many more. https://www.umusicpub.com/au/

Island Records Australia has been a proud partner of the Bali Songwriting Invitational since its inception in 2009. As a leading Australian music label, Island Records is delighted to see the songwriting invitational growing stronger and celebrating its 10th year. Over the years, Island Records Artists, as well as Universal Music Australian artists have attended the event, collaborating with some of the biggest names in production and songwriting.

As the only label this year to debut two Australian artists, Hilltop Hoods and Dean Lewis, at #1 on the ARIA Album Chart, Island Records is proud to be releasing even more great Australian music this year from Tame Impala, Baker Boy, Seth Sentry, Boy & Bear and Briggs, among many others. http://www.islandrecordsaustralia.com

APRA AMCOS is a key business partner to Australasian music creators. We represent 100,000 members who are songwriters, composers and music publishers. We license organizations to play, perform, copy or record our members' music, and we distribute the royalties to our members.

As a world-leading organization invested in the future of music, APRAAMCOS enables music creators and customers to maximize the value music brings to business and life. We achieve this through a simple and effective licensing framework, and providing holistic industry support - from education, to live music, export, creators' rights advocacy and recognition through our high profile awards and events program. apraamcos.com.au





