The Impliers Release Rock Single, 'I Promise'

The Impliers are back in action with their new single "I Promise," taken from their upcoming album out this year.

Psychedelic alt/indie masterminds the impliers are making strikingly original music for the future from the bones of the present. The songwriting and production duo of multi-instrumentalists Dan and Charles is currently emerging from the Denver underground, riding a sound wave crafted from oddly-tuned guitars, textured synths, electronic beats, pumping bass and complex Beach Boys level vocal harmonies.

Dan and Charles began making music together at age 15 and had an immediate impact on the underground indie scene that also produced Future Islands, Valiant Thorr, and Municipal Waste. By age 17, their songs earned placement on compilations alongside diverse popular acts such as Of Montreal, Fugazi, Jawbreaker, Dillinger Escape Plan, and Converge. Eventually, the duo embarked on their own creative paths into mastering self-production but remained connected through shared interests in art, mental health, and the unknown. Each contributes unique skills and artistry that seamlessly interlocks with the other and allows their music to go from tight, vivid arrangements to raw, ethereal ambience and back again.

Listen here: https://open.spotify.com/track/235AZlsIraKLj1HDtluHMs?si=7e092215e3624d10