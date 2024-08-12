The Hu Add Headling Shows in North America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE HU will bring their mesmerizing live performance, lauded as “one of the most creative and exciting sets for heavy music lovers” (Kerrang!), to amphitheaters this fall as direct support to rock legends Iron Maiden from October 4 to November 7. The global Mongolian rock phenomenon will perform a series of headlining shows throughout the tour with special guests The Funeral Portrait. Tickets for the headlining shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 16 at 10 AM local time via THE HU’s website HERE.

Dates are as follows:

THE HU “NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2024”

*with special guests THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT

10/12 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

10/15 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

10/21 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10/25 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

10/28 Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

10/31 Buffalo, NY – Electric City

11/4 Albany, NY – Empire Live

11/7 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

11/15 Houston, TX – House of Blues

In other HU news, look for the band to share details about the release of a new single in the coming weeks.

Boasting over 780M all-time streams, multiple sold-out headlining tours across the globe, appearances at major festivals (Glastonbury, Download, Coachella, Lollapalooza), recognition from top government agencies, and collaborations with some of rock’s biggest names, THE HU have continuously engaged audiences worldwide with their unique brand of “hunnu rock’ since their formation in 2016. The band’s most recent release, THE HU LIVE AT GLASTONBURY, on June 7 via Better Noise Music featured live recording of their groundbreaking debut performance at the legendary Glastonbury festival in Somerset, UK in 2023. It includes popular tracks from their 2019 breakthrough debut The Gereg and its 2022 follow-up album Rumble Of Thunder, both released via Better Noise Music. Stream/download Rumble Of Thunder now at https://thehu.ffm.to/liveatglastonbury.

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT—one of Alternative Press magazine’s “100 Bands You Need To Know”—fuse the vibrancy of active rock with the earnest honesty once screamed at the Warped Tour of the 2000s. Through their live performances, which include extravagant theatrics, stage décor, costumed actors, and more, they’ve built a dedicated and unwavering fanbase called the “Coffin Crew.” THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT will release their second full-length album GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY via Better Noise Music on September 13. It features guest appearances from Bert McCracken of The Used, Danny Worsnop of Asking Alexandria, Eva Under Fire, and Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills who appears on their current Top 20 Active Rock radio-charting single, “Suffocate City.”

THE HU 2024 Global Tour Dates

9/4 Helsinki, FI - House of Culture

9/5 Tampere, FI - Pakkahuone

9/7 Tallinn, EE - Helitehas

9/8 Riga, LV - Palladium

9/10 Gdyina, PL - Arena Gdynia

9/12 Glwice, PL - Arena Glwice

9/13 Leipzig, DE - Felsenkeller

9/14 Prague, CR - Sasazu

9/15 Vienna, AT - Gasometer

9/17 Zagreb, CT - Culture Factory

9/18 Milan, IT - Magazzini General

9/20 Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

9/21 Saarbrucken, DE - Garage

9/22 Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

9/24 Lyon, FR - Le Radiant

9/25 Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz

9/26 Madrid, ES - Riviera

10/4 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre &

10/5 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena &

10/8 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum &

10/9 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center &

10/12 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst ^

10/14 Portland, OR - MODA Center &

10/15 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory ^

10/16 Tacoma, WA -Tacoma Dome &

10/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center &

10/19 Denver, CO - Ball Arena &

10/21 West Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom ^

10/22 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center &

10/24 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena &

10/25 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues ^

10/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena &

10/27 Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre &

10/28 Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre ^

10/30 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell &

10/31 Buffalo, NY – Electric City ^

11/1 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center &

11/2 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center &

11/4 Albany, NY – Empire Live ^

11/6 Worcester, MA - DCU Center &

11/7 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center ^

11/8 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena &

11/9 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center &

11/12 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena &

11/13 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center &

11/15 Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

11/16 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena &

11/17 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center &

& with Iron Maiden

^ with The Funeral Portrait

Photo Credit: GZ Miimaa

