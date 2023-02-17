Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Heavy Release New Single 'I Feel The Love'

The Heavy’s sixth album AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios.

Feb. 17, 2023  

The Heavy have released their brand new single 'I Feel The Love', taken from the forthcoming album AMEN, available to pre-order here.

'I Feel The Love' jumps with the Pentecostal pop fever full of Mississippi heat and the video finds the trans-Atlantic four-piece delivering their thought-provoking sermon of upbeat gospel rock to a rapturous congregation.

Regarding the single frontman Kelvin Swaby says, "The world feels as if it's burning down at times and that it's being torn apart by divisive agendas and evil personality traits. This is a solid reminder that as challenging as that is and may feel from day to day, we feel and will always believe, in Love. Always and forever."

'I Feel The Love' follows the release of AMEN lead single 'Hurricane Coming'. The track tore through like a buzz funk tornado, kicking the door down on the new album with an exhilarating maelstrom of '60s R&B riffs, horns and gospel harmonies. It has received critical praise from the likes of The Independent, Louder, Afropunk, American Songwriter, 1883 Magazine among many others, as well as radio support from Craig Charles and Don Letts at BBC 6Music.

The Heavy's sixth album AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios' Joe Jones. Elsewhere on the album there's the grimy swamp glam of 'Bad Muthafer' and gnarled roadhouse rocker 'Stone Cold Killer', while 'Whole Lot Of Me', 'Feels Like Rain' and 'Without A Woman' evoke the string-drenched classic soul of Sam Cooke and Curtis Mayfield with a sly modern crackle.

Their corrupted R&B power is unstoppable and, revived to full blast from the pandemic lull, they're hurtling into 2023, whipping and writhing with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk's visceral electricity pulsating through AMEN.

The response to The Heavy's return has been ecstatic. The band put UK headline shows on sale for March 2023 which sold out in minutes, prompting additional dates to be added for their September headline tour, including London's KOKO (15th) and Bristol SWX (21st). Tickets are on sale now here and full UK tour dates listed below.

THE HEAVY 2023 UK TOUR DATES

March
21st - London, Oslo **SOLD OUT**
22nd - Bristol, The Fleece **SOLD OUT**

September
15th - London, KOKO
16th - Manchester, Academy 2
18th - Glasgow, St. Luke's
19th - Birmingham, Academy 2
21st - Bristol, SWX

Photo Credit: Tim Walter



