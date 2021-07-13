The Heavy Hours Share Cover Version of Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now'

The Heavy Hours, from Cincinnati, OH, today announced that the release of their debut EP Wildfire will come out on August 3. The band also shares their cover version of Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" Both EP and song were produced by Simone Felice (The Lumineers, Jade Bird, Matt Maeson) and produced and mixed by David Baron in the Catskill Mountains. "Don't Start Now" is released through BMG, is available for streaming and download here. A full-length album is expected to be released in the fall.

The band said about the cover song, "Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now' is the essence of pop music production; a cacophony of synthesizers, elaborate and squishy bass lines, and outer-space dipped vocals... however, it all comes down to the vocal melody, which - just STICKS in your brain. We've always worked at and wanted to re-imagine a pop anthem like this in our own production style - using acoustic guitars, upright pianos, shakers, and other analog technology. We're really excited to release our cut of the tune to see if listeners enjoy our version just as much as Dua Lipa's."

"Don't Stop Now" is not included on the Wildfire EP which contains five original songs from the band and includes the previously released song "Don't Walk Away" which was co-written with the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach.

On top of the music announcement, the band is pleased to announce some tour dates (see below) starting with an EP release day show at Madison Live! in Covington, KY, across the river from their hometown Cincinnati (see dates below).

Adopting the band's name from a line in William Butler Yeats' Autobiographies, The Heavy Hours emerged, eager to explore a long-standing fascination with time-honored songwriting and production. Their music soon made its way to Dan Auerbach, who invited his fellow Ohioans to visit his Easy Eye Sound headquarters in Nashville for a few days of collaborative songwriting. The sessions were both productive and a revelation, inspiring the band to strip away some of their previous artifice in order to touch a more universal chord. Armed with a cache of new songs and innumerable ideas, The Heavy Hours traveled to rural Catskills in New York state, to record under the aegis of producer Simone Felice. The winter sessions proved incredibly fruitful, yielding a collection of distinctive new music that serves as an undeniable milestone on The Heavy Hours' ongoing creative journey.

THE HEAVY HOURS TOUR DATES

Aug 2 - Madison Live! - Covington, KY (EP Release Show)

Aug 28 - Denver Day of Rock - Denver, CO

Sep 4 - Dillon Amphitheatre - Dillon, CO