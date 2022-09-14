The Heavy Hours Release New Single 'You Say My Name'

Cincinnati-based alternative rock quartet The Heavy Hours return to release their new single "You Say My Name" via BMG.

The band states, "This song was the culmination of the time we spent making this album in Woodstock, NY. It was the very last song we recorded, and was created with songwriting legend Vance Joy. 'You Say My Name' is about the connections you have with the people closest to you. Connections you can feel but can't quite explain."

"You Say My Name" was recorded in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York and produced by Simone Felice & David Baron. The song marks the group's first new music since releasing their full length album, Gardens, back in February of this year.

To date, The Heavy Hours have performed and toured with the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, The Brook and The Bluff, Fitz and the Tantrums, Wilderado, Motherfolk, Brett Dennen, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Galactic and more.

Watch the new music video here:

The Heavy Hours tour dates

9/13 - Oxford, MS - Proud Larry's*

9/15 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn*

9/18 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey*

10/13 - Evanston, IL - Space

10/14 - Cincinnati, OH - Blink Festival

12/17 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts**

1/23-28 The Rock Boat

*with Wilderado

**with Motherfolk