The Head and the Heart Release New Track 'Tiebreaker'

The Head And The Heart have released the new song "Tiebreaker" ahead of their forthcoming fifth studio album, Every Shade of Blue, which arrives April 29th on Reprise/Warner Records. Watch a visualizer for "Tiebreaker" below, which follows the previously released new songs "Virginia (Wind in the Night)" and the album's title track.

Says vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Russell of the song, "'Tiebreaker' is like a carnival ride through a wide variety of characters and relationships: lovers laughing uncontrollably, a married couple bickering, teenagers falling for each other in the moment. It makes you wonder - what do we all have in common?"

At AAA radio, "Virginia (Wind In The Night)" is currently at #3 and the #5 Greatest Gainer. At Alternative Radio, "Virginia (Wind In The Night)" is up from #32 to #31 as well as having over 2.2 million US streams. Additionally, "Every Shade of Blue" has over 3.9 million US streams.

Every Shade of Blue was produced by GRAMMY-award winning songwriter, producer and engineer Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Pink, The Shins, Tegan and Sara) except for album tracks "Shadows," "Don't Show Your Weakness" and "Love We Make" which were produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Wet), and "Paradigm,"produced by John Hill and Sammy Witte (Florence + The Machine, Portugal The Man, Cage The Elephant), and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, N.Y.

Last month, The Head And The Heart announced the Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour, which kicks off May 20th. Special guests joining the band in select cities include Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird. Tickets for most shows are on sale now.

Listen to the new track here:

Every Shade Of Blue Tour 2022

5/20/22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live *

5/22/22 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

5/24/22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

5/25/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater *

5/27/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - STAGE AE *

5/28/22 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater *

5/29/22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

5/31/22 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

6/1/22 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater at Look Park *

6/3/22 - Shelburne, VT - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum * SOLD OUT

6/4/22 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *

6/6/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - The Rooftop * SOLD OUT

6/7/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - The Rooftop *

6/9/22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

6/10/22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

8/1/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

8/2/22 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^ SOLD OUT

8/4/22 - Houston, TX - Lawn at White Oak ^

8/5/22 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

8/6/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion ^

8/8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue to be announced at a later date ^

8/9/22 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

8/11/22 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park ^ SOLD OUT

8/13/22 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park ^

8/16/22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/18/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl ^

8/19/22 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/20/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre ^

8/22/22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^ SOLD OUT

8/23/22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

9/14/22 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9/15/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

9/17/22 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater #

9/20/22 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9/21/22 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/22 - 9/25 - Dover, DE - Firefly Festival

9/23/22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

9/27/22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

9/29/22 - Detroit, MI - Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

9/30/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

10/1/22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/3/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/4/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

10/7/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory #

10/8/22 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10/22 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company #

10/13/22 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15/22 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #



* Jade Bird

^ Dawes

# Shakey Graves