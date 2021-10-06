The Hate Club Releases 'Prologue' EP

Heavy Metal / Industrial artist The Hate Club released their new "Prologue" EP to all major platforms today!

"The Hate Club is proud of what was accomplished with this EP. I died, I survived, I starved and prospered. The "EP" chapter is over and I feel like the entire world is within my reach, lying on my palms to be destroyed or to be created. I'm fighting to carry the sigil of Metal. I will carry it on, I will pass it on. With the Prologue EP The Hate Club makes his final statement before a debut album. He is ready" says Alex Poe.

All songs were written, recorded, performed, produced and engineered by Alex Poe.

The Hate Club currently has over 1,500,000 streams across all platforms and over 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify!

An artist needs room for growth and the ability to live on the edge. Unwilling to be defined by merely one element or another, Alex Poe is a one-man band quenching his creative thirst with The Hate Club.

An Industrial Metal act spawned in 2017 from Poe's desire to satisfy a diverse vision, The Hate Club is a mix of social satire and aggression. While still taking shape as a musical entity, the journey for Poe began much earlier on with eccentric tastes ranging from Jazz to Rock-n-Roll.

A native of the Ukraine, Poe left the confines of home at only 18 years of age with his eyes set on Los Angeles.

Now calling the City of Angels his own, as a self-starter he has already released 3 EPs, several singles, as well as multiple music videos. Very hands on, he has also organized 2 DIY tours in the US, achieved formidable online press placement, and remains active performing on the West Coast.

Listen to the new EP here: