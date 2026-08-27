Zohar & Adam Release REINTEGRATION SICKNESS, LATENCY; Blue Note Nov. 30

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Zohar & Adam have released their double single 'REINTEGRATION SICKNESS' and 'LATENCY (ft. Amiri Moreno).' Written to portray the struggle of staying present in a fast-paced world where attention is constantly being bought and stolen by algorithms, the tracks blend the duo's virtuosic musicianship with elements of hip-hop, neo-soul, electronica and more. Alongside the release, the duo shared an immersive music video, returning to analog to bring listeners and themselves back to the present.

The release comes on the heels of the band announcing their Blue Note Jazz Club debut on November 30, bringing their genre-defying sound to one of jazz's most iconic stages.

Making their Mack Avenue debut, brothers Zohar and Adam Cabo are turning heads at the ages of only 19 and 21. Having grown up with all the world's music just a click away, their vast universe of influences mingle freely in their sound, drawing from Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, D'Angelo, A Tribe Called Quest, Roy Hargrove, MF DOOM, Hiatus Kaiyote and countless others. Their music is the product of endless hours of brotherly competition within a musical family, resulting in the kind of onstage telepathy you only hear in longstanding working bands of veteran musicians.

Having opened up for the likes of Norah Jones, Gregory Porter and Christian McBride as teenagers, the brothers' onstage telepathy goes back as far as they can remember. Their compositions are devised by generating ideas through freewheeling improvisations and allowing their chemistry to develop the songs - creating a sound that is as explosive and rapidly changing as it is grooving. In Zohar's words, 'We're kind of like disaster artists onstage. Whatever happens, happens - and we always keep moving forward. We're just trying to play what feels good.'

Tour Dates

08/27 - New York, NY - Nublu 151

10/27 - Paris, France - Duc Des Lombards

10/29 - London, UK - Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club

11/04 - Heidelberg, Germany - Enjoy Jazz Festival

11/05 - Leverkusen, Germany - Leverkusen Jazztage

11/06 - Aalen, Germany - Aalener Jazztage

11/10 - Madrid, Spain - Babylon Jazz Club

11/30 - New York, NY - Blue Note

Photo Credit: Evelyn Freja



Photo Credit: Evelyn Freja

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