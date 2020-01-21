The Growlers Announce Summer 2020 Tour

Los Angeles underground indie favorites The Growlers have announced "part one" of a Summer 2020 North American tour. The 13-date trek is part of the band's perpetual tour cycle and launches with a pair of rare Oklahoma shows (6/3 Tulsa + 6/4 OKC) and their long overdue, first headline at the legendary Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, Texas (6/5). The tour also features the band's first Bonnaroo play since 2015 (6/13) and a two-night stand at Webster Hall, New York City (6/18 + 6/19). General tickets go on sale January 24, 10AM PT. Complete 2020 tour dates listed below.

Led by singer Brooks Nielsen and music director/guitarist Matt Taylor, The Growlers released their most recent album, Natural Affair, late last year to critical acclaim on their own Beach Goth Records and Tapes (October 25, 2019). Natural Affair advances the band's swampy DIY aesthetic into their sturdiest, synthiest, warmest sound yet, bolstered by Nielsen's finest lyrics to date: social commentary, rhymes, and ruminations on the pleasures (and perils) of modern love.

NATURAL AFFAIR WORLD TOUR 2020

1/30 Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

1/31 Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

2/1 Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

2/05 Große Freiheit 36, Hamburg, DE

2/06 Reithalle, Dresden, DE

2/07 Astra, Berlin, DE

2/08 Live Music Hall, Cologne, DE

2/10 Muffathalle, Munich, DE

2/11 Kraufleuten, Zurich, CH

2/12 Magnolia, Milan, IT

2/13 Les Docks, Lausanne, CH

2/15 Gisbon, Frankfurt, DE

2/17 Le Trianon, Paris, FR

2/18 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, NL

2/19 Aeronef, Lille, FR

2/21 Roundhouse, London, UK

2/22 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

2/23 SWG3, Glasgow, UK

2/25 Button Factory, Dublin, IE

3/6 Soma, San Diego, CA

3/7 M3F, Phoenix, AZ

3/8 Lowbrow Palace, El Paso, TX

3/9 Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

3/11 Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO

3/12 Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO

3/13 The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

3/14 Cargo, Reno, NV

3/16 Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA

3/18 Ventura Theatre, Ventura, CA

3/19 The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

3/20 The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

3/21 The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

3/25 National City Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

3/26 National City Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

3/27 National City Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

5/1 Plaza Condesa, Mexico City, ME

5/1-5/3 Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

6/3 Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

6/4 Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK

6/5 Stubbs, Austin, TX

6/8 The Ready Room, St. Louis, MO

6/9 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

6/10 Mr. Smalls Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

6/13 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, TN

6/15 Cat's Cradle, Carrboro, NC

6/16 The Norvo, Norfolk, VA

6/18 Webster Hall, New York, NY

6/19 Webster Hall, New York, NY





