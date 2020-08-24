The Great Leslie Will Release New Sing 'Money'

The single will be released on August 28, 2020.

After a reshuffle of branding and image, The Great Leslie (previously Ollie Trevers) will rock your world with their latest offering 'Money.' The single will be released on August 28, 2020.

Quoted from the lead singer 'Ollie Trevers', 'Money is a song influenced by a past relationship, where I found that my partner was very materialistic which in turn made me realise how different we were as people'. The track also attempts to highlight 'love as the true currency of people's souls, as opposed to the contents of their bank accounts' symbolising our saddened materialistic society. 'The Great Leslie' steered the track away from being a protest song, but instead wanted to share with the world the message they are portraying, in hope that the audience can infer the rest. Ollie quotes 'Money' to being 'a bloody banger!".

The Great leslie are a London-based alternative rock band, combining raw vocals with a rock and roll swagger to produce a sound that will leave you wanting more. Fronted by Ollie Trevers, a singer songwriter from Leeds College of Music and ICMP, The Great Leslie have been performing live since March 2019 and have a number of successful EP's under their belt which already showcase their progressive and evolving sound; from post punk/classic rock to psychedelic blues/folk. The Great Leslie brings poetry to their lyrics, distinctive talent to their vocals, psychic aspects to their rhythms and humour to their vibe there simply isn't something that this band cannot do and to simply sum it up, The Great Leslie are a band that encaptures an array of talent and professionalism.

