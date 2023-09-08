The Grahams Release Self-Titled Album

The Grahams have released their new self-titled album via 3Sirens Music Group. A love letter to their dedicated following, The Grahams sees the singer-songwriter duo revisiting classics and fan favorites from over the last decade to reflect their artistic growth. Along with the release, The Grahams have shared the new technicolor-soaked music video for their dreamy single “Painted Desert.”

“This new recording for ‘Painted Desert’ feels more rock and roll and less produced, channeling the lush, psychedelic backdrop of its Route 66 muse,” shares Alyssa Graham, who is one half of The Grahams with Doug Graham.

“It’s amazing when you get the opportunity to revisit songs and reimagine them. We both have grown tremendously as humans over the last 10 years; it’s like taking a truth serum and getting the chance to go back and do things again. This enlightening experience has reminded us who we once were and who we have, thankfully, become. Surprisingly, one of the most eye-opening experiences was hearing the voices of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig (Lucius) on our most personal song to date, ‘Lay Me Down.’ I think it was such an emotional moment for us because we thought that song was just about our isolated journey together but what we realized after hearing their stunning contribution to the song was that it’s actually a shared experience and it made us feel not so all alone in this music mayhem.”

“‘Lay Me Down’ sings easy like a lazy hot summer lullaby,” says Lucius’ Holly Laessig. “It felt natural to add some vocal pads and our harmonies with Alyssa’s vocal. The Grahams have become incredibly supportive friends over the years and it was a joy to be a part of this song and a couple others on their new album.”

To date, The Grahams has already garnered praise from The Aquarian, Magnet Magazine, Music Connection Magazine, RIFF Magazine, Americana Highways, The Alternate Root, Americana UK, Americana Music Association and more. The Grahams’ new self-titled album takes 10 songs from their catalog and pours them through a new filter – what they’ve learned, how they’ve changed, and perhaps most centrally, how they sound today. While these songs bear some resemblance to their Americana roots, they lean harder in a new direction, weaving threads of the duo’s other influences: the bands they grew up with, the input of collaborators, and the ever-evolving love affair that now includes their child. Track by track, the changes are transformative, stripping the songs down in some cases and dressing them up in others.

The Grahams credit much of their newfound ease to the record’s team who are seasoned all-stars in their own right. Recorded at their own Nashville label and studio 3Sirens, the new album was engineered by their longtime friend and producer Dex Green, and produced by Dan Molad (Lucius, Coco) who they first worked with alongside the late Richard Swift on Kids Like Us. In addition, these recording sessions feature Ray Jacildo (The Black Keys) on keys, Jack Lawrence (Jack White) on bass, and Lucius, who lend mesmerizing backing vocals to several tracks and feature on “Lay Me Down.”

In addition to their own artist career, The Grahams are well-known in Music City as founders of the burgeoning 3Sirens Music Group, a welcoming creatives' haven that's firmly rooted in the magic of true collaboration, nestled in the close-knit community of East Nashville. While the artist-forward collective has welcomed a slew of budding acts since its 2021 opening, it’s also collaborated on various releases featuring major names including John Doe, Margo Price, JD McPherson, and David Garza who have all made use of the studio. Additionally, heavy hitters like Elizabeth Cook, Dylan LeBlanc, Lilly Hiatt and Andrew Combs have appeared on the label’s compilation albums, With Love Parts 1 & 2. Conceived as a no-rules creative salon, 3Sirens is increasingly regarded as putting out some of the industry’s most notable work.

Photo Credit: Alex Berger