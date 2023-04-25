The Front Bottoms Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Fueled By Ramen band The Front Bottoms have announced the "You Are Who You Hang Out With" Tour - Part 1, a run of new summer tour dates featuring special guests Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band.

The upcoming trek will kick off on August 1st in St. Louis, MO and will lead into the band's highly anticipated album release show at Colorado's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre happening August 4th with special Say Anything and Kevin Devine [full itinerary below].

The tour is set to hit major markets including Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles and more with general on sale for tickets beginning Friday, April 28th at 10:00AM local time. For tickets and more information, visit www.thefrontbottoms.com.

The new tour dates will see The Front Bottoms celebrating their recently announced new album You Are Who You Hang Out With arriving worldwide on August 4th. The band announced the news of the upcoming release alongside their new single "Outlook," which is available on all streaming platforms and features an official music video directed / edited by Dad Filmed It [single art below].

Additional tour dates, album details, and pre-order information for You Are Who You Hang Out With will be announced in the coming weeks.

Next month, The Front Bottoms are set to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their landmark album Talon of the Hawk with a spring headline tour that will see them performing the record in full each night. Dates kick off with a festival performance at Atlanta's Shaky Knees on May 6th and will see the band making multiple stops around the Northeast joined by special guests AJJ.

Last year, The Front Bottoms released the Theresa EP, which features the singles "More Than It Hurts You" and "Hello World." The five song collection serves as the third installment of the band's popular Grandma EP series and features new recordings of never before released fan favorite songs. In addition, The Front Bottoms shared the standalone singles "Lover Boy" and "Voodoo Magic," the latter of which the band enlisted Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio to play guitar on.

Comprised of guitarist / vocalist Brian Sella and drummer Mathew Uychich, The Front Bottoms have gripped listeners and press around the world with their ragged honesty and emotional urgency. In 2020, The Front Bottoms released their celebrated album, In Sickness & In Flames, a twelve song collection produced by Mike Sapone.

NME attested, "In Sickness & In Flames is a defining work that showcases a sonic universe, rather than a structured set of songs, expertly capturing the inescapable tension of 2020." A.V. Club declared, "The Front Bottoms are as vibrant as ever on In Sickness & In Flames, a reliably great collection of folk-punk anthems that rattle the soul with crunchy riffs, electrifying hooks, and Brian Sella's idiosyncratic lyricism, which remains as amiable as it is anxiety-ridden."

UPROXX added "In Sickness & In Flames features the band's biggest choruses to date, anchored with hooks and deeply personal songwriting that will turn heads," while The FADER hailed it as, "a celebration of sorts for a band perennially on the fringes of a major breakthrough."

THE FRONT BOTTOMS 2023 LIVE DATES

5/6 - 5/28: TALON OF THE HAWK 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS AJJ

8/1 - 8/16: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR - PART 1 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KEVIN DEVINE & THE GODDAMN BAND

5/6 - Atlanta, GA - - Shaky Knees #

5/19 - Portland, ME - Aura

5/20 - Huntington, LI - The Paramount

5/22 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

5/23 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

5/25 - Lafayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

5/26 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

5/28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Fest #

8/1 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

8/2 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders

8/4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

8/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

8/7 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge

8/8 - Seattle, WA - - The Paramount

8/10 - Berkley, CA - - US Theatre

8/11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blue

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

8/16 - Honolulu, HI - Republik^

# Festival Date

* Album Release Show with Say Anything

^ No Kevin Devine

PHOTO CREDIT: JIMMY FONTAINE