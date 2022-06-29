The Everly Brothers' 'Hey Doll Baby' Compilation Album Marks Final Contribution From Don Everly

Hey Doll Baby, a new compilation album of hidden gems and deep cuts from iconic American rock pioneers The Everly Brothers, marks the final contribution from the last living brother Don Everly ahead of his passing on August 21, 2021.

The remastered 17-track collection was curated by Adria Petty, daughter of Tom Petty, and brought both Everly families together for the first time in nearly 20 years to pioneer the Everly Brothers legacy. She worked alongside Phil Everly's widow Patti, son Jason Everly-who provided insight into each song in the album's liner notes and Don himself prior to his passing.

Adria's deep connection to the Everly Brothers began with her father and the profound influence they had on his own music. In many ways, the project is a love letter-carrying on her dad's tradition of honoring his heroes by helping to preserve these extraordinary musical archives.

She explains, "The Everly Brothers held a special place in his heart because they were the rock'n'roll trailblazers [my dad] related to the most. Self-made and determined like him. From the time I was around five years old, he passed on his passion for their music and story to me."

"This compilation was curated with an eye towards celebrating the deeper rockabilly tracks and some great covers, with a small emphasis on hits," Adria continues. "This is sequenced for a great listening experience. Put this record on and get transported to another time and place. It will leave you feeling better."

The Everly Brothers have long been seminal influences on musicians spanning rock, pop, country and beyond, making a lasting impact on music history and generations to follow. Paul McCartney once stated, "The biggest influence on John and me was The Everly Brothers. To this day, I just think they're the greatest," with further citations including everyone from The Beach Boys, Simon and Garfunkel, Gram Parsons and Tom Petty, to Pearl Jam, Cat Power, Angel Olsen and more, spanning multiple generations.

In celebration of the release, a star-studded lineup of artists came together for a virtual tribute concert-"Hey Doll Baby" Virtual Festival: Celebrating The Lives And Music Of The Everly Brothers.

Sponsored by Gibson, this included new and archival performances by Graham Nash and Chris Stills, Chris Isaak and Nicole Atkins, Bob Weir and Chris Robinson, Lukas Nelson, Jakob Dylan, Dave Stewart and Amy Lee, Butch Walker and Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, The Milk Carton Kids, Secret Sisters and more.