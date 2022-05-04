The Early Mays Announce New EP 'Prettiest Blue'

Today, Pittsburgh-based duo The Early Mays announce their forthcoming EP, Prettiest Blue, which will release on July 1, 2022. Composed of artists Emily Pinkerton and Ellen Gozion, the pair sing Appalachian-inspired songs over a lush accompaniment of fiddle, banjo, guitar, and harmonium.

Somewhere on the border between old-time music and modern American songwriting, The Early Mays have built a band with harmonies that feel like home. It's a partnership that has shared slow-burning, perfectly paired vocals for ten years-from NPR's Mountain Stage to house concerts all over the mid-Atlantic.

"I think part of our aesthetic comes from being introspective people," Gozion reflects, "We don't have a flashy, fast sound, but if you let the music engulf you, there are lots of layers. Our songs give people a place to slow down." "The Early Mays rehearsals are restorative for me," adds Pinkerton. "The hours spent in Ellen's living room, with coffee and dark chocolate, following the harmonies wherever they take us, laughing and just loving that exploration as much as we love singing for other people. I hope you can hear the joy of the process in Prettiest Blue."

From the old-time music community, The Early Mays have absorbed the culture of deep listening that's central to playing with sensitivity. "Revivalists like us-who didn't live and breathe Appalachian music growing up-still learn and create by ear for the most part," Pinkerton explains. "Being able to carry hours of tunes in my head was life-changing. And there is new meaning to uncover each time you return to a field recording or slowly build a relationship with a mentor."

That practice of deep listening-and slow, careful craftsmanship-spills over into every Early Mays performance and production. The duo strives to sculpt a warm, immersive sound. When recording albums, the band has explored everything from a single condenser mic in a church sanctuary to analog tape and vintage compressors.

For Prettiest Blue, they were looking for a pared-down "in the room" sound, and recorded at Audible Images in Pittsburgh with Hollis Greathouse, combining live takes with multi-tracked vocals and cello. Drawn by Alex Perialas' work on Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton's latest release, The Early Mays decided to mix at Pyramid Sound Studios in Ithaca, NY. Cellist Nicole Myers joins the Mays on Prettiest Blue, lending sweeping melodic lines to support the vocals and old-time textures.

The Early Mays have spent most of their professional lives as musicians. Gozion is a pianist for the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and a Music Director at First Unitarian Church of Pittsburgh. In the world of old-time, she has made a name for herself as a ballad singer. This trajectory comes across on Prettiest Blue in the newly-composed "Ballad of Johnny Fall," a dark tale of a man whose eyes were "once the prettiest blue."

Pinkerton has lived a bit of a double life in music, dedicating two decades to Chilean folk song, including three years overseas and several collaborations with South American artists: "Even when I'm writing with my banjo, traditional singing from Chile creeps into my rhythm and rhyme. You can hear hints of this in 'On a Dying Day' where the lyrics roll back and forth like waves," she explains.

The past ten years have been a steady search for musical and spiritual sustenance: for themselves and for their listeners. "Prettiest Blue is about keeping your eyes trained on something brighter, even in the midst of sadness," reflects Pinkerton.

A decade of friendship is palpable in the co-arranged songs, as well as the dedication to craft and the sustained pursuit of a rich acoustic aesthetic. You may find yourself comfortably swaying in that neo-traditional space-somewhere between old-time and songwriter sensibilities-getting a glimpse of how much these songs have been cared for.

The Early Mays will celebrate the release with a show at SongSpace in Pittsburgh on June 25th. Be sure to follow the band at the links below for the latest news.

Watch the trailer for the new album here: