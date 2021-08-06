The Death Set Release New Single “Elephant”

Today, Australian-bred and NYC-based punk band The Death Set release the single and video for "Elephant" from their upcoming LP, How To Tune A Parrot, out this September 10. The band is prepped and ready to reignite the hell-bent energy of their once-famous warehouse shows.

Directed and edited by The Death Set's Johnny Siera, the video for "Elephant" is a satirical exploration of his brain's twisted desire to self-sabotage after seven years of sobriety, meditation and a plethora of self-care routines. With nods to favorite films such as Wild Strawberries, Blue Velvet and Psycho, "Elephant" is a glimpse into The Death Set's absurdist world that when you scratch a little deeper presents a dark, introspective stream of consciousness.

It's been a long time since we've heard from those weirdos, The Death Set; their last full length came out in 2011. Ten years ago times were the opposite of quiet for these romper-stompers, with festival appearances all over the world, songs on soundtracks, video game features, two full-lengths on Ninja Tune's Counter Records, a release on Steve Aokis' Dim Mak label plus a support for The Beatsteaks arena tour.

A decade later, Dan and Johnny unleash "How To Tune A Parrot," and it's a real rager. As the mighty DZ Deathrays say: "It's as close as you can get to taking amphetamines audibly."

But pure punk rock? Nah, it's not so easy with The Death Set. Is it Electro, Noise, Punk or Artsy fartsy s? You better go watch a show of these maniacs, then you'll have your answer: it's 102% supernatural, high-energy power, complete with mosh pits, dives, jives and hi-fives.