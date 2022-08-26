Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Dangerous Summer Release New Album 'Coming Home'

The Dangerous Summer Release New Album 'Coming Home'

The band will be kicking off a new tour on October 22.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

The Dangerous Summer have released their highly anticipated new LP 'Coming Home' today via Rude Records.

'Coming Home' ushers in a new era for The Dangerous Summer. They've shaken the snow globe a bit, adding longtime touring guitarist Withenshaw (ex-Every Avenue) as an official member alongside Zawacki, as well. They recorded with Will Beasley (Turnstile, Asking Alexandria, Emarosa), a protégé of producer Paul Leavitt (All Time Low, Yellowcard, The Used), who worked on a large swath of the band's catalog.

"We named the album 'Coming Home' because it's about coming back to ourselves," says vocalist and bassist AJ Perdomo. "A full rock band vibe centered around driving guitars and emotionally heart-wrenching lyrics. It felt like a full-circle moment. It was the first time the four of us got in a room, lived in the studio for almost two months, and dug deep with sleepless nights and everything to get it done. We put everything we had into this record, and we are ready to share it with the world."

The band previously released the singles and music videos for "Sideways", "All I Ever Wanted Was A Chance To Know Myself", "Someday", and "Coming Home" all of which can be found on the new album.

A special vinyl variant is also available through Banquet Records. On October 18, the band will perform and meet fans at an in-store at Banquet Records in Kinsgston. Fans who purchase the album or pre-order through Banquet guarantee access to the event.

Listen to the new single here:

The Dangerou Summer Tour Dates

October 22 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
October 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive
October 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place
October 27 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor
October 28 - San Francisco, CA - Milk Bar
October 29 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
October 30 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy
November 1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues - Voodoo Room
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
November 4 - Forth Worth, TX - Ridglea Room
November 5 - Austin, TX - Spider House Ballroom
November 6 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground
November 8 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center
November 9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
November 11 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
November 12 - Nashville, TN - The End
November 13 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
November 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
November 15 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
November 17 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
November 18 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
November 19 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
November 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1
November 22 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
November 23 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
November 25 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
November 26 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen




From This Author - Michael Major


Anitta Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Versions of Me' Deluxe EditionAnitta Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Versions of Me' Deluxe Edition
August 26, 2022

The album features the 15 original tracks from the Versions of Me album released earlier this year, along with five new tracks with a star-studded line-up of collaborators including Missy Elliott, Maluma, A$AP Ferg, Nicky Jam, HARV, L7NNON, Maffio, MC Pedrinho, Pedro Sampaio and Dadju. Listen to the new deluxe album now!
Duncan Sheik Releases New Album 'CLAPTRAP'Duncan Sheik Releases New Album 'CLAPTRAP'
August 26, 2022

Sheik has been celebrated for his work in musical theater, including the groundbreaking success of Spring Awakening, which won eight Tony Awards and a Grammy and is also the subject of the just released HBO Documentary  - ‘Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.’ Listen to the new album now!
DJ Khaled Releases New Album 'GOD DID'DJ Khaled Releases New Album 'GOD DID'
August 26, 2022

The album includes Eminem, Future, Kanye West, SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, Latto, City Girls, Don Toliver, Jadakiss, John Legend, and the late Juice WRLD. Of course, he also reunites with longtime brothers Drake, JAY-Z, and Rick Ross, while his sons Asahd and Aalam guest and co-Executive Produce once more.
Britney Spears Returns to Music on 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton JohnBritney Spears Returns to Music on 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton John
August 26, 2022

A joyous dance future-anthem dripping with summer abandon, “Hold Me Closer” sees two of the most iconic artists of all time come together for the first time ever on record. The seeds of the collaboration were sown in 2014 when the pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENVIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! National Tour Performs 'El Tango de Roxanne' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
August 26, 2022

Watch a video of Conor Ryan and the national tour cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical performing 'El Tango de Roxanne' on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The joining Ryan in the touring cast is Courtney Reed as Satine, Austin Durant as Harold Zidler, Gabe Martínez as Santiago, Libby Lloyd as Nini, and more.