The Dangerous Summer Release New Album 'Coming Home'
The band will be kicking off a new tour on October 22.
The Dangerous Summer have released their highly anticipated new LP 'Coming Home' today via Rude Records.
'Coming Home' ushers in a new era for The Dangerous Summer. They've shaken the snow globe a bit, adding longtime touring guitarist Withenshaw (ex-Every Avenue) as an official member alongside Zawacki, as well. They recorded with Will Beasley (Turnstile, Asking Alexandria, Emarosa), a protégé of producer Paul Leavitt (All Time Low, Yellowcard, The Used), who worked on a large swath of the band's catalog.
"We named the album 'Coming Home' because it's about coming back to ourselves," says vocalist and bassist AJ Perdomo. "A full rock band vibe centered around driving guitars and emotionally heart-wrenching lyrics. It felt like a full-circle moment. It was the first time the four of us got in a room, lived in the studio for almost two months, and dug deep with sleepless nights and everything to get it done. We put everything we had into this record, and we are ready to share it with the world."
The band previously released the singles and music videos for "Sideways", "All I Ever Wanted Was A Chance To Know Myself", "Someday", and "Coming Home" all of which can be found on the new album.
A special vinyl variant is also available through Banquet Records. On October 18, the band will perform and meet fans at an in-store at Banquet Records in Kinsgston. Fans who purchase the album or pre-order through Banquet guarantee access to the event.
Listen to the new single here:
The Dangerou Summer Tour Dates
October 22 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
October 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive
October 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place
October 27 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor
October 28 - San Francisco, CA - Milk Bar
October 29 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
October 30 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy
November 1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues - Voodoo Room
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
November 4 - Forth Worth, TX - Ridglea Room
November 5 - Austin, TX - Spider House Ballroom
November 6 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground
November 8 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center
November 9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
November 11 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl
November 12 - Nashville, TN - The End
November 13 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
November 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
November 15 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
November 17 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
November 18 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
November 19 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
November 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1
November 22 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
November 23 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
November 25 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
November 26 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen