The Dangerous Summer Release New Album 'Coming Home'

The Dangerous Summer have released their highly anticipated new LP 'Coming Home' today via Rude Records.

'Coming Home' ushers in a new era for The Dangerous Summer. They've shaken the snow globe a bit, adding longtime touring guitarist Withenshaw (ex-Every Avenue) as an official member alongside Zawacki, as well. They recorded with Will Beasley (Turnstile, Asking Alexandria, Emarosa), a protégé of producer Paul Leavitt (All Time Low, Yellowcard, The Used), who worked on a large swath of the band's catalog.

"We named the album 'Coming Home' because it's about coming back to ourselves," says vocalist and bassist AJ Perdomo. "A full rock band vibe centered around driving guitars and emotionally heart-wrenching lyrics. It felt like a full-circle moment. It was the first time the four of us got in a room, lived in the studio for almost two months, and dug deep with sleepless nights and everything to get it done. We put everything we had into this record, and we are ready to share it with the world."

The band previously released the singles and music videos for "Sideways", "All I Ever Wanted Was A Chance To Know Myself", "Someday", and "Coming Home" all of which can be found on the new album.

A special vinyl variant is also available through Banquet Records. On October 18, the band will perform and meet fans at an in-store at Banquet Records in Kinsgston. Fans who purchase the album or pre-order through Banquet guarantee access to the event.

Listen to the new single here:

The Dangerou Summer Tour Dates

October 22 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

October 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive

October 25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place

October 27 - Bakersfield, CA - Temblor

October 28 - San Francisco, CA - Milk Bar

October 29 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

October 30 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy

November 1 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues - Voodoo Room

November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

November 4 - Forth Worth, TX - Ridglea Room

November 5 - Austin, TX - Spider House Ballroom

November 6 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground

November 8 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center

November 9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

November 11 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

November 12 - Nashville, TN - The End

November 13 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

November 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

November 15 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

November 17 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

November 18 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

November 19 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

November 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1

November 22 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

November 23 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

November 25 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

November 26 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen