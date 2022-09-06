Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Damn Truth Announces El Mocambo Show Ahead of U.K. Tour

The performance will be on September 10.

Sep. 06, 2022  

The Damn Truth, celebrated Montreal rock and roll band, today announced a September 10, 2022 show in Toronto at the storied venue El Mocambo before launching their United Kingdom Tour in October 2022.

The Damn Truth includes Lee-la Baum (lead vocals, guitars), Tom Shemer (lead guitar, vocals), PY Letellier (bass, vocals), and Dave Traina (drums, vocals). The band's third album, Now or Nowhere, showcases their definitive sound and explores the deeper side of the band, current times, and everything else in today's tumultuous world. In addition, three noted Grammy Award winners are featured on the album: Bob Rock, Vance Powell, and Nick DiDia.

Lead singer Lee-la Baum says, "I believe that we are here on this planet to connect with one another and leave this world a better place once we've left it. That is our mission in every Damn Truth concert- to connect and share love wherever we go."

The band has circled the globe, playing across Europe and the United States. They have opened tours for ZZ Top, the Sheepdogs, Styx, and Rival Sons, sold out the legendary Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, and had one of their songs featured in an ad for Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris perfume.

With a signature rock and roll sound, compelling vocals, and gripping lyrics, The Damn Truth's music energizes and inspires audiences around the globe. The band looks forward to connecting with audiences at the legendary El Mocambo before embarking on their upcoming U.K. tour.

Tickets for the September show and the U.K. tour are available here.




