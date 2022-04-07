The Crystal Method to Debut 'Watch Me Now' on NBC's AMERICAN SONG CONTEST

Pioneering American electronic music act THE CRYSTAL METHOD represents Nevada on "American Song Contest" this Monday, April 11, making the TV performance debut of his riotous new single "Watch Me Now" featuring KODA & VAAAL.

Joining THE CRYSTAL METHOD who is Scott Kirkland (keys, programming) is an all-star band featuring players from NIN, Rammstein, A Perfect Circle and more: Danny Lohner (guitar), Hannah van der Molen (bass), Joe Letz (drums) with KODA on lead vocals and VAAAL (percussion, keys).

Representing Nevada, THE CRYSTAL METHOD is one of NBC's "American Song Contest" 56 artists, on behalf of our 50 states, five U.S. territories and nation's capital, who are competing to win the country's vote for the best hit song.

From the producers of "Eurovision Song Contest" and "The Voice," the all-live music competition series is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. "Watch Me Now" will appear on THE CRYSTAL METHOD's seventh studio album The Trip Out set for release April 15 on Ultra Records.

Originally formed in Las Vegas in the early nineties by co-founders Scott Kirkland and Ken Jordan (now retired), The Crystal Method is one of the most successful American electronic acts. Pioneers of the big beat genre and innovators of the '90s electronica movement, The Crystal Method has remained at the forefront of the worldwide dance music industry for more than two decades.

The Crystal Method celebrates a 25+-year career in the music scene, which has resulted in an extensive discography that includes: the platinum-selling Vegas (1997), the band's debut studio album and one of the top-selling albums worldwide by an American electronic artist ever; Tweekend (2001); Legion of Boom (2004) and Divided by Night (2009), both of which received GRAMMY nominations in the Best Electronic/Dance Album category; and The Crystal Method (2014).

The Trip Home--released in 2018--served as the sixth full-length The Crystal Method album and Kirkland's first as a newfound solo act. It's follow-up The Trip Out will be released April 15, 2022.