The Courettes Announce UK Tour for October 2021

The Courettes are an explosive garage rock duo from Denmark and Brazil who blend an exciting concoction of garage, surf, 60s girlie pop and riot grrrl attitude.

Completed by the husband-and-wife partnership of vocalist/guitarist Flavia Couri (from Brazil) and drummer/backing vocalist Martin Couri (from Denmark, where they are based), following the recent reissues via Damaged Goods Records of The Courettes' first two albums and brand new single 'Hop The Twig', the band are excited to announce a full UK tour for October and a brand new album - 'Back In Mono' - to be released October 15th via Damaged Goods.

Finding the band in full reverb-drenched, surf rock mode, like The Ronettes and The Ramones invite Link Wray and Duane Eddy for a wild party in Gold Star Studios' echo chamber, the duo´s third album was mixed in Japan by Wall Of Sound aficionado Seiki Sato and shows The Courettes in top form, with great song writing and Spector-esque arrangements.

The album also sees them add broader nuances, influences, and sound qualities to their garage rock recipe. The tunes are teen-trash tragedy garage meets The Ronettes and The Ramones in Gold Star Studios' echo chamber. Fuzz guitars, loud drums, trashy pianos, jingle bells, tambourines and three-minute dance floor garage killers where a Wall of Sound blasts the songs out of the speakers!

Tour Dates

Fri 15 Portsmouth The Loft

Sun 17 Norwich Norwich Arts Centre

Tues 19 London The Lexington

Thrs 21 Hastings The Piper

Fri 22 Sheffield Yellow Arch Studios

Sat 23 Middlesbrough Westgarth Social Club

Sun 24 Hull Adelphi

Mon 25 Newcastle The Cluny

Tues 26 Manchester Night N Day

Wed 27 Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms Speakeasy

Thrs 28 Glasgow Mono

Sat 30 Brighton The Albert

Sun 31 Cardiff The Moon