The Country Music Association Hosts CMA SUMMER JAM!

The Country Music Association will host "CMA Summer Jam," a brand new, two-night summer concert experience live from Nashville's open-air Ascend Amphitheater Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28. Featuring performances and collaborations from Country Music's hottest stars, the live event will also be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special airing later this summer on ABC.



Artists taking the stage at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27 include Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam, while Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett will perform on July 28. Details about the television special, including additional performances filmed at other locations in downtown Nashville, will be announced in the coming weeks.



Tickets for "CMA Summer Jam" are on sale Wednesday, July 14 starting at 10:00 AM/CT. For more information about tickets, visit CMASummerJam.com. A portion of ticket sale net proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation. Since its inception in 2011, the CMA Foundation has been committed to improving and sustaining music programs throughout the U.S. so all students have equitable opportunity to participate in a high-quality music education.

"CMA Summer Jam" marks the first new outdoor concert event for CMA in almost two years. Fans can get excited for the event by listening to the "CMA Summer Jam" playlist on Apple Music. Stay tuned to CMASummerJam.com and CMA socials for additional news including merchandise, content and more.



While COVID-19 capacity restrictions have been lifted in the city of Nashville, CMA continues to follow guidance from local, state and federal authorities as well as unions and guilds to ensure the safety of all staff, performers and attendees. CMA is a proud partner of VAX4LIVE, a national campaign encouraging music fans to get the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more at Vax4live.org.

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association is the first trade organization formed to promote a type of music. In 1961, CMA created the Country Music Hall of Fame to recognize artists and industry professionals with Country Music's highest honor. Music industry professionals and companies from around the globe are members of CMA. The organization's objectives are to serve as an educational and professional resource for the industry and advance the growth of Country Music around the world. This is accomplished through CMA's core initiatives: the CMA Awards, which annually recognize outstanding achievement in the industry; CMA Fest, which benefits the CMA Foundation and music education and is taped for a network television special, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas." All of CMA's television properties air on ABC.

Established in 2011 as the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), the CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining high-quality music education programs across the United States, working to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music. Through strategic partnerships, professional development and grant distribution, the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), invests various resources across the national public school system, after school programs, summer camps and community outreach organizations.

Photo Credit: ABC/CMA