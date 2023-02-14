The Chicks to Be Joined By Maren Morris on New Tour Dates

Fresh off the heels of their massively successful U.S. tour last summer, the 13-time GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars, The Chicks today announced their return to the global stage with The Chicks 2023 World Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 37-date mega tour kicks off June 20 in Olso, Norway at Spektrum, with stops throughout the UK and Europe before returning to North America on July 21 in Tulsa at the BOK Center. The 29-date North American run includes performances in select cities including Nashville, Grand Rapids, Kansas City, Vancouver, and Ottawa before ending at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 18.

The Chicks are proud to announce, GRAMMY award-winning country music sensation, Maren Morris is set as support on The Chicks 2023 World Tour for headline dates in Europe, U.K., and Canada.

World renowned GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper will be joining the tour for nine select dates in the U.S. beginning August 10 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and emerging Canadian folk band, Wild Rivers will be opening for The Chicks on 12 special dates throughout the tour.

The Chicks say; "This last year on the road has been a whirlwind for us but it's time to bring the party to the UK and Europe. We can't wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond - it's been a long time coming, and we can't wait to get back!"

General ticket on sale for all U.S. shows except for Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, St. Paul, and Sioux Falls will go on sale Thursday, February 16 at 10am local time. Ticket on sale for dates in Europe, UK, Canada, and St. Paul (U.S.) will begin on Friday, February 17 at 10am local time, and tickets for the Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, and Sioux Falls dates will be available beginning Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. For more information, please visit ticketmaster.com.

After nearly 14 years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER to rave reviews in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff. Download GASLIGHTER here.

Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple "diamond" selling (ten million copies) releases.

Counting 13 GRAMMY® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, their last record-breaking studio album, TAKING THE LONG WAY (2006), won five GRAMMY® Awards including "Album of the Year," "Record of the Year," and "Song of the Year."

For additional information on The Chicks, please visit www.thechicks.com

THE CHICKS 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES

June 20 - Oslo - Spektrum*

June 21 - Stockholm - Avicii Arena*

June 23 - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome*

June 27 - Cardiff - Cardiff Castle*

June 28 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro*

June 30 - Dublin - 3Arena*

July 2 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena*

July 4 - Manchester - AO Arena*

July 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center^

July 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena^

July 25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Center^

July 27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^

July 29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boiling Arena^

July 30 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum^

August 2 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion^

August 3 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

August 5 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

August 6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center^

August 10 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium #

August 11 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC#

August 13 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater^

August 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena#

August 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Van Andel Arena#

August 19 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa Fairgrounds#

August 25 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair^

August 26 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena#

August 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center#

August 30 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena#

September 1 - Sioux Falls, ND - Denny Sanford Premier Center#

September 5 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

September 7 - Calgary, AB - The Scotiabank Saddledome*

September 8 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

September 10 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*

September 12 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

September 15 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Life at Canadian Tire Centre*

September 16 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens*

September 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*



Maren Morris will be supporting the headline dates in Europe, UK, and Canada. Marked with *

Ben Harper will be supporting the dates below marked with #

Wild Rivers will be supporting the dates below market with ^

The Chicks are Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer. Superstars, renegades, innovators, heroes, villains, and moms, they have grown from a band into a cultural phenomenon. Since the release of their debut album, WIDE OPEN SPACES in 1998, The Chicks music has stirred emotions in fans around the world, making them one of the biggest and most influential bands of our time.

Their on-stage reputation has catapulted them to sell over $100 million worth of concert tickets, while outspoken songs like "Goodbye, Earl" and "Not Ready To Make Nice" make it clear that this power trio plays by their own rules.

In November 2016, The Chicks performed "Daddy Lessons" alongside Beyoncé at the 50th Anniversary of the Country Music Association Awards and released a studio version of the track to digital outlets the following day.

In 2019, The Chicks returned to the airwaves as a feature on Taylor Swift's "Soon You'll Get Better," one of the leading tracks off Swift's seventh studio album, LOVER. After 14 nearly years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER, on July 17, 2020.