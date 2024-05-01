The Chameleons to Release First New Studio Recordings in Over 20 Years With 3-Song EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The iconic post-punk band The Chameleons have announced a new three-song EP, which mark their first new studio recordings in over 20 years.

“It’s exciting to finally be putting out fresh Chameleons material for the first time in over twenty years, although initially I found it quite daunting,” admits vocalist/bassist Mark Burgess about their new single, “Where Are You?” which will be released as part of a three-song EP on May 24, 2024 via Metropolis Records in conjunction with Strange Times Entertainment. “The question about new music is one I had been asked the most from people coming to the shows, a great many of whom weren’t even born when those records were originally made but nevertheless were excited and inspired by the music enough to catch multiple shows on multiple tours.”

An artful combination that embraces their past work while opening their arms for artistic expansion, “Where Are You?” fits neatly into the band’s oeuvre. Led with an arresting guitar hook that is a trademark to their music, Burgess’ familiar and immediately recognizable vocals soar effortlessly over the rhythm section’s tight precision, seemingly never missing a beat since their last studio album in 2001. “By the time we’d gotten through COVID, Reg [Smithies, guitarist] and I had a very solid band in place, people whose talent we trusted in to bring out the best in whatever ideas we were able to get off the ground,” he affirms. Re-capturing the magical sound that combined post-punk, shoegaze and indie wasn’t much of a struggle, though the thought of it caused a bit of trepidation.



“For the first time since the death of John and the departure of Dave, I felt we were a proper band capable of creating some interesting and exciting music,” he explains, reflecting on the passing of original drummer John Lever in 2017 and the departure of Dave Fielding after the band’s reunion in 2000 (Burgess and Smithies explored different solo avenues before returning to The Chameleons fold in 2000).



Coupled with the shimmery and mesmerizing “Endlessly Falling” and the acoustic and contemplative ballad “Forever,” the “Where Are You?” EP is a slight taste of an upcoming album titled Arctic Moon planned for later 2024. “At this moment, we’re halfway through, but already everyone in the band is excited by what they’re hearing,” he says. “We’ve managed to transcend the confines of our own legacy and finally forge something fresh. It’s undoubtedly The Chameleons to everyone that has heard the direction the band is now heading in.”



Currently preparing for a round of North American dates beginning on May 30th in San Diego and working their way East to Washington, DC on August 17th, the band will be celebrating their 1986 breakthrough album Strange Times, which spawned the singles “Tears” and the alt-rock club staple “Swamp Thing.”



“I initially wasn’t a huge fan of album performance tours,” Burgess admits. “I believed instead that they ought to have been confined to one-off, special events.” Marking the difference between the highly personal experience of enjoying an album alone with a “good pair of headphones” versus the collective social coming together at a concert, he muses that, in general, the track listing of an album doesn’t take into account a live show’s needs for crest and drama. “Performing Strange Times changed my mind,” he says. “For one thing, the album marked a significant evolution by the band both in its sound and the maturity of the writing. Secondly, it’s a challenging album to perform live and thus, it’s much more fun to play. When all is said and done, we look forward to recreating this particular album for our North American fans!”

Long cited as a hugely influential act, having inspired the likes of (The) Verve, Oasis, White Lies, The Slow Readers Club, Interpol, The Killers and Editors, among countless others and known for their transformative musical catalog and intense and emotionally charged live performances, The Chameleons have created a legacy that extends beyond their four studio albums. Following their debut single “In Shreds” in 1982, the band released three seminal albums: the widely acclaimed Script of the Bridge (1983), cited by many sources as a masterpiece way ahead of its time, its follow-up What Does Anything Mean? Basically!’ (1984), Strange Times (1986), and Why Call It Anything? (2001).



Their unique sound quickly captivated the public through their very own mix of melancholic yet energetic and powerful tunes, hypnotic, ethereal riffs, and the potent, timeless lyrical style. The Chameleons are considered to be one of the most influential guitar bands of the 80s and 90s, contributing substantially to the post-punk, shoegaze and indie scenes. They are often regarded as one of the most underrated bands ever to emerge from the city of Manchester, England.



The Chameleons are Reg Smithies (guitar), Mark Burgess (bass, vocals, lyrics), Stephen Rice (guitar), Danny Ashberry (keyboards), and Todd Demma (drums). Where Are You? was produced by Christophe Bride and The Chameleons and mastered by Guy Massey. It will be released on May 24, 2024, via Metropolis Records in conjunction with Strange Times Entertainment and is available for pre-sale/pre-save or via Bandcamp.

TOUR DATES:

May 30 San Diego CA Music Box May 31 Los Angeles CA The Belasco Jun 4 Vancouver BC The Pearl Jun 5 Seattle WA El Corazon Jun 6 Portland OR Hawthorne Theater Jun 7 Sacramento CA Harlow’s Jun 8 San Francisco CA Great American Music Hall Jun 9 San Francisco CA Great American Music Hall Jun 11 Salt Lake City UT Urban Lounge Jun 12 Denver CO Oriental Theater Jun 13 Kansas City MO recordBar Jun 14 Dallas TX Sundown at The Granada Jun 15 Houston TX Dark Ceremony Festival Jun 17 El Paso TX Lowbrow Palace Jun 18 Albuquerque NM Launchpad Jun 19 Tucson AZ 191 Toole Jun 20 Phoenix AZ Last Exit Live Aug 8 Philadelphia PA Underground Arts Aug 9 New Haven CT Space Ballroom Aug 10 Boston MA The Sinclair Aug 12 Montreal QC Theatre Fairmount Aug 13 Toronto ON Opera House Aug 14 Buffalo NY Town Ballroom Aug 15 Pittsburgh PA Spirit Hall Aug 16 New York NY Webster Hall Aug 17 Washington DC Black Cat

Photo credit: Mick Peek

Play Broadway Games