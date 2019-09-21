The Building Drops 'All Things New' Track

Sep. 21, 2019  
The Building Drops 'All Things New' Track

Anthony LaMarca of The Building shares wonderful track, "All Things New," available now on all DSPs and streaming services; an equally potent companion video is streaming now via The Building's official YouTube channel. "All Things New" heralds The Building's remarkable latest album, PETRA, due Friday, October 11 via Concord Records.

I wrote "All Things New" a few years ago around the time I was going through the most intense part of my treatment A lot of it is me expressing my fear, my wanting to just go back to having a "normal" life. But also me accepting (or trying to accept) that that wasn't an option any more, and trying to see that that growth is a necessary part of life. And realizing that in that growth I will need help from others, that I can't do these things by myself," shares LaMarca of The Building.

The Building will introduce the world to PETRA on a major North American headline tour, set to begin November 2 with an eagerly awaited hometown send-off at Youngstown, OH's Westside Bowl. Support throughout will come from Heather Woods Broderick (except November 17 and 19). For complete details and ticket information, please visit https://thebuildingmusic.com/tour.

THE BUILDING NORTH AMERICA TOUR: 2019

NOVEMBER

2 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl *

3 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village *

4 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club *

7 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge *

8 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *

9 - Seattle, WA - Barboza *

11 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord *

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bootleg *

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

15 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum *

16 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Austin *

17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

19 - Nashville, TN - High Watt

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

22 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle *

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One) *

* w/Special Guest Heather Woods Broderick

Click Here to Watch the Video!







