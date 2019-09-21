The Building Drops 'All Things New' Track

Anthony LaMarca of The Building shares wonderful track, "All Things New," available now on all DSPs and streaming services; an equally potent companion video is streaming now via The Building's official YouTube channel. "All Things New" heralds The Building's remarkable latest album, PETRA, due Friday, October 11 via Concord Records.

I wrote "All Things New" a few years ago around the time I was going through the most intense part of my treatment A lot of it is me expressing my fear, my wanting to just go back to having a "normal" life. But also me accepting (or trying to accept) that that wasn't an option any more, and trying to see that that growth is a necessary part of life. And realizing that in that growth I will need help from others, that I can't do these things by myself," shares LaMarca of The Building.

The Building will introduce the world to PETRA on a major North American headline tour, set to begin November 2 with an eagerly awaited hometown send-off at Youngstown, OH's Westside Bowl. Support throughout will come from Heather Woods Broderick (except November 17 and 19). For complete details and ticket information, please visit https://thebuildingmusic.com/tour.

THE BUILDING NORTH AMERICA TOUR: 2019

NOVEMBER

2 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl *

3 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village *

4 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club *

7 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge *

8 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *

9 - Seattle, WA - Barboza *

11 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord *

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bootleg *

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

15 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum *

16 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Austin *

17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

19 - Nashville, TN - High Watt

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

22 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle *

24 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone One) *

* w/Special Guest Heather Woods Broderick





