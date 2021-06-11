The Brothers Macklovitch Remix Tchami & Todd Edwards Collab 'Damaged Hearts'

Sibling duo The Brothers Macklovitch have remixed Tchami and Todd Edwards' collaborative track 'Damaged Hearts', out 11th June.

A bumping 2-step heater, The Brothers Macklovitch remix of 'Damaged Hearts' feat. Todd Edwards sees the veteran duo of A-Trak and Dave 1 juxtapose the glistening melodies of the original with some raw, infectious dancefloor energy. One of the more mellow of Tchami's recent productions, the rework injects some tempo and ups the BPM, delivering a fresh take that arrives just in time for club's reopening.

'Damaged Hearts' first featured as the final track on Tchami's debut album Year Zero, an acclaimed LP that was lauded by the likes of Billboard and Vanity Fair. The rework will be released on the forthcoming Year Zero remix package, which recently saw Malaa remix Tchami & Gunna's hit 'Praise' - the full collection of remixes is out later this year.

With the US open for business Tchami is underway with his Summer Bliss Tour which has seen him play shows in Miami and Salt Lake City so far. The tour, spanning to 4th July, with no fewer than 15 dates, sees Tchami play coveted gigs in San Antonio (11.06), Hollywood (19.06), Washington (26.06), Houston (27.06) and many more.

Coining the term future house, and widely recognized as it's creator, Tchami has released chart-topping singles over the course of his career including 'Promesses', 'Adieu', and 'Afterlife', and culminated over 475 million streams across platforms. In 2020, Tchami has reached new heights as a producer, where he has co-produced four singles from Lady Gaga's Grammy-nominated CHROMATICA album, including her first release 'Stupid Love', mega collaboration with Ariana Grande 'Rain On Me', followed by '1000 Doves' and 'Babylon'. 'Year Zero' exceeded all expectations. In the first week of release, the album garnered over 6 million streams and covered Spotify's most coveted playlists including MINT, Dance Rising, Cratediggers. The album peaked at #1 on the iTunes Dance chart in France and #3 in the US and Canada.

Widely hailed as the godfather of UK Garage, Todd Edwards is one of the most recognisable figures from the world of dance music, previously collaborating and co-producing with the likes of Daft Punk, Groove Armada, Pete Tong and many more.

Made up of Grammy-nominated siblings A-Trak and Dave 1, The Brothers Macklovitch are a freshly formed tour-de-force who blend influences from their formative years - Jamiroquai, Masters At Work, etc. - with crisp production and soulful hooks. They made their Fool's Gold debut with the one two punch of singles, "Give Love To Get Some" (feat Leven Kali) and "I Can Call You," covering a 90schildhood r&b favorite. Remixes by electronic legends Waajeed, Morgan Geist (Metro Area), DJ Spinna and Pal Joey took their multi-generational spirit to new levels, with more music set for release in 2021.

A remix from two dance music legends throws up typically dazzling results.