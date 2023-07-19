The Brook & The Bluff Share New Single 'Hiding'

The Brook & The Bluff are returning with another excellent new song from their forthcoming album Bluebeard. An infectious drum beat drives the tune with low-key melodies, the harmonies are mellow and faultless.

The band’s Joseph Settine tells us “Hiding” is “about presenting a completely put together presentation of yourself on the surface, but inside of you everything feels like it has been put together wrong. Then you actually talk to someone else, and you realize that we’re all just out here trying to figure it out one day at a time.”

The song comes off the back of “Long Limbs” another masterclass in the fusion of indie-folk but with an ever so funky feel. Bluebeard already feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now.

The Brook & The Bluff have already made a name for themselves on the live circuit playing electric sets at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Firefly and Wonderfront. Having previously toured with Mt Joy, Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise amongst others, this September they will hit the road to headline their biggest rooms yet, all dates can be found below.

Tour Dates

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club

10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co

11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Photo by Noah Tidmore