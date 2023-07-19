The Brook & The Bluff Share New Single 'Hiding'

The track is from their forthcoming album Bluebeard.
The Brook & The Bluff are returning with another excellent new song from their forthcoming album Bluebeard. An infectious drum beat drives the tune with low-key melodies, the harmonies are mellow and faultless.
The band’s Joseph Settine tells us “Hiding” is “about presenting a completely put together presentation of yourself on the surface, but inside of you everything feels like it has been put together wrong. Then you actually talk to someone else, and you realize that we’re all just out here trying to figure it out one day at a time.”
The song comes off the back of “Long Limbs” another masterclass in the fusion of indie-folk but with an ever so funky feel. Bluebeard already feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now.
The Brook & The Bluff have already made a name for themselves on the live circuit playing electric sets at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Firefly and Wonderfront. Having previously toured with Mt Joy, Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise amongst others, the band will headline their biggest rooms yet on a national tour starting this September, all dates can be found below.
9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club
10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale
10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co
11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine
11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Photo by Noah Tidmore
