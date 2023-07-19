The Brook & The Bluff Share New Single 'Hiding'

The track is from their forthcoming album Bluebeard.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

The Brook & The Bluff Share New Single 'Hiding'

The Brook & The Bluff are returning with another excellent new song from their forthcoming album Bluebeard. An infectious drum beat drives the tune with low-key melodies, the harmonies are mellow and faultless.

The band’s Joseph Settine tells us “Hiding” is “about presenting a completely put together presentation of yourself on the surface, but inside of you everything feels like it has been put together wrong. Then you actually talk to someone else, and you realize that we’re all just out here trying to figure it out one day at a time.”

The song comes off the back of “Long Limbs” another masterclass in the fusion of indie-folk but with an ever so funky feel. Bluebeard already feels like a modern classic, shaped by the past but very much of and for right now. 

The Brook & The Bluff have already made a name for themselves on the live circuit playing electric sets at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Firefly and Wonderfront. Having previously toured with Mt Joy, Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise amongst others, this September they will hit the road to headline their biggest rooms yet, all dates can be found below. 

The Brook & The Bluff have already made a name for themselves on the live circuit playing electric sets at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Firefly and Wonderfront. Having previously toured with Mt Joy, Noah Kahan, Rainbow Kitten Surprise amongst others, the band will headline their biggest rooms yet on a national tour starting this September, all dates can be found below. 

Tour Dates

Tickets

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club

10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co

11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Photo by Noah Tidmore



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Poppy to Release New Album Zig in October Photo
Poppy to Release New Album 'Zig' in October

Recorded with producer Ali Payami, as well as her long term collaborative partner Simon Wilcox, Zig is at once tender and tough, filled with bold, electronic beats, and deep metal rock riffs reminiscent of early 90s industrial sounds. The first taste of the album has also arrived in the form of a pulsing, sinewy song called “Knockoff.”

2
Anna Tivel Shares Invisible Man from Outsiders (Live in a Living Room) Photo
Anna Tivel Shares 'Invisible Man' from 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)'

Anna Tivel recently announced Outsiders (Live in a Living Room). The 12-track set sees Tivel in a duo arrangement with friend Jon Neufeld, both on acoustic guitar, creating intimate renditions of all eleven songs from her most celebrated record yet, as well as B-side single 'American Novella.' Plus, check out tour dates!

3
Old Crow Medicine Show & Sierra Ferrell Share Belle Meade Cockfight Photo
Old Crow Medicine Show & Sierra Ferrell Share 'Belle Meade Cockfight'

Old Crow Medicine Show shares their new single “Belle Meade Cockfight” featuring singer/songwriter Sierra Ferrell. Accompanied by a campy old-school-hoedown music video directed and produced by band member Morgan Jahning, “Belle Meade Cockfight” is the latest track from the band’s new album Jubilee.

4
Tobe Nwigwes Lil Fish, Big Pond From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now Photo
Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil Fish, Big Pond' From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now

Platoon releases Tobe Nwigwe’s new single ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond,’ from the upcoming Apple Original Film and A24 documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.” “Stephen Curry: Underrated” is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in AugustTHE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in August
Adam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDERAdam Lambert, Keiynan Lonsdale & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER
Photos: BARBIE Movie Takes Over Las Vegas CasinosPhotos: BARBIE Movie Takes Over Las Vegas Casinos
Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3Video: Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' on GMA3

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
LIFE OF PI
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL