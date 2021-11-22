The Brazen Youth Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

The Brazen Youth have announced 2022 tour dates with The Greeting Committee, adding to the already scheduled shows closing out 2021, including sold out shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY and Brighton Music Hall in Allston, MA as the band joins Melt for a short early December run.

The Connecticut based trio just released their new EP Changing, which WNYC's John Schaefer noted for its "emotional heft", drawing focus to the lead off track "Hometown" in particular, which he described as "a grand, slightly bittersweet song".

The single will hit all the harder as many return to old stomping grounds for the holidays, perhaps sleeping bunk beds that offer comfort despite no longer being physically comfortable to fit in. Today the band are also sharing live session videos of EP tracks "Changing" and "I Love It All", recorded at Ashlawn Farm in Lyme, CT.

The new EP Changing is the latest effort from The Brazen Youth, and showcases their continued growth as musicians and songwriters. The songs on Changing are imbued with a warmth and familiarity that draw the listener in. Gently rambling piano lines, clean guitar tones, winsome vocal harmonies, ambient electronic effects and contemplative lyrics that reminisce about childhood bedrooms and the comforts of buttered bread are all part of what makes them special. The EP ruminates on coping with loss, growing up, and shifting human connection -- yet it still somehow holds onto a romantic sense of nostalgia.

Tour Dates

DECEMBER 2021

09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT) *

10 - Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall (SOLD OUT) *

11 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

FEBRUARY 2022

05 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam +

06 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean +

08 - Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground +

09 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage +

10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right +

11 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 +

12 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe +

* = w/ Melt

+ = w/ The Greeting Committee

Watch the music video for "Hometown" here: