The Bots Release Music Video for 'Girl Problems'

LA-based rock band The Bots are excited to present the music video for "Girl Problems," the second single to be lifted from the Wednesday, September 8 full-length album release 2 Seater. "'Girl Problems' is about finding yourself as a young woman under the influence of others," said The Bots' Mikaiah Lei. "We wanted this video to capture the elements of societal pressures and unrealistic standards that everyone faces. Isabel Hainer brought that to life perfectly." Watch the music video for "Girl Problems" directed by Ted Newsome on YouTube below.



Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas, 2 Seater is the brainchild of musician Mikaiah Lei and is a multi-style body of work that captures the struggles of his young adulthood.

Each of the 10 tracks that make up 2 Seater were written between the ages of 19 and 22 when Lei was undergoing a rapid burst of self-growth. Now, as a 28-year-old, Lei has rewritten and recorded those songs to articulate themes he struggled to find words for back then: the ups and downs of young love, the need to nurture friendships, and the sentimental work of taking care of yourself each day. A limited run of 12" 2 Seater vinyl is available for pre-order via Big Indie HERE.



Additionally, The Bots will be hosting their album release show for 2 Seater at The Echo on Tuesday, August 17 in Los Angeles, CA. Performing tracks from the new album as well as songs from their back catalog, the upcoming show will serve as The Bots' first appearance of 2021. Tickets can be purchased HERE along with exclusive album bundles.