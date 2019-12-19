The Body Announce Collaborative Tour with Uniform Throughout March 2020

Following the release of Remixed, The Body's 20th anniversary album featuring the likes of Moor Mother, Lingua Ignota, Moss of Aura (Gerrit Welmers of Future Islands) and more, The Body have announced a collaborative tour with Uniform throughout March 2020.



Throughout their two decades of making music together as The Body, drummer Lee Buford and guitarist/vocalist Chip King have been consistently releasing the most forward-thinking work in heavy music, both on their own and in collaboration with likeminded artists like Thou, Full of Hell, Krieg, The Haxan Cloak and The Assembly of Light Choir. Emblematic of their love for the collaborative process, The Body's 20th anniversary record brings together remixes from friends, artists who the duo have influenced or been influenced by, and artists with whom the band share a mutual respect.

The Body & Uniform tour dates



Mar. 1 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge #

Mar. 2 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret #

Mar. 3 - Seattle, WA - Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center #

Mar. 5 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop #

Mar. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon *

Mar. 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon *

Mar. 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge *

Mar. 10 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

Mar. 11 - Dallas, TX - Three Links *

Mar. 13 - Atlanta, GA - Food Court *

Mar. 14 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook *

Mar. 15 - Washington, DC - Black Cat *

Mar. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle *

Mar. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel *

Mar. 19 - Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom #

Mar. 20 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre #

Mar. 21 - Montreal, QC - La Vitrola #

Mar. 22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison #

Mar. 24 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle #

Mar. 25 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club #



# Uniform collab with Dreamdecay

* Uniform collab with Dreamdecay and Foie Gras





