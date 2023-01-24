The Bobby Lees Announce North American 'Bellevue' Tour
The Bobby Lees, who recently released their Ipecac Recordings' debut, Bellevue, head out on their first North American tour in support of the album, which PopMatters dubbed their "most scorching and essential recording to date."
"This will be our first time playing Bellevue in all of these cities," said the band, collectively. "Come watch us play like it's our last night on earth!"
The Bobby Lees tour dates
February 3 Atlantic City, NJ Anchor Rock Club (w/Jon Spencer)
March 30 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern
March 31 Columbus, OH Rumba Café
April 1 Athens, OH Ohio University
April 3 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
April 4 Toronto, ON Monarch Tavern
April 6 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie
April 7 New York, NY Mercury Lounge
April 8 Troy, NY No Fun
April 11 Washington, DC DC9
April 12 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
April 13 Atlanta, GA The Earl
April 14 Nashville, TN The Basement
May 2 Seattle, WA Barboza
May 3 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios
May 5 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill
May 6 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
May 7 San Diego, CA The Casbah
May 11 Austin TX Mohawk
May 12 Dallas, TX Three Links
May 13 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard
Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday at 10 am local time. Ticketing links can be found here.
Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, Henry Rollins...these are just a few of the punk icons who have shown support for Woodstock, NY based band The Bobby Lees. Sam Quartin [vocals, guitar], Macky Bowman [drums], Nick Casa [guitar], and Kendall Wind [bass] - make music that is punk in spirit and soul; unfettered and resolutely honest.
To say their sound is wild and untethered is an understatement. It's the kind of aural exorcism any listener can tap into, something that struck a chord with Henry Rollins who brought them to Ipecac Recordings where Mike Patton and Greg Werckman signed them.
The Woodstock, N.Y.-based band have released three albums: Beauty Pageant (2018), Skin Suit (2020), and Bellevue (2022), Classic Rock Magazine adeptly said of the band: "Rock and roll as it ought to be: off the hook, unhinged, ravaged by Satan, hysterically vital, both kicking serious arse and against polite society's pricks.
As undisciplined as No Wave, as steeped in comatose cool as '70s CBGB's blank generation, and as stylishly ferocious as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs."