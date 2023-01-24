The Bobby Lees Announce North American 'Bellevue' Tour

The Bobby Lees, who recently released their Ipecac Recordings' debut, Bellevue, head out on their first North American tour in support of the album, which PopMatters dubbed their "most scorching and essential recording to date."

"This will be our first time playing Bellevue in all of these cities," said the band, collectively. "Come watch us play like it's our last night on earth!"

The Bobby Lees tour dates

February 3 Atlantic City, NJ Anchor Rock Club (w/Jon Spencer)

March 30 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern

March 31 Columbus, OH Rumba Café

April 1 Athens, OH Ohio University

April 3 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

April 4 Toronto, ON Monarch Tavern

April 6 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

April 7 New York, NY Mercury Lounge

April 8 Troy, NY No Fun

April 11 Washington, DC DC9

April 12 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

April 13 Atlanta, GA The Earl

April 14 Nashville, TN The Basement

May 2 Seattle, WA Barboza

May 3 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

May 5 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

May 6 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

May 7 San Diego, CA The Casbah

May 11 Austin TX Mohawk

May 12 Dallas, TX Three Links

May 13 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard

Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday at 10 am local time. Ticketing links can be found here.

Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, Henry Rollins...these are just a few of the punk icons who have shown support for Woodstock, NY based band The Bobby Lees. Sam Quartin [vocals, guitar], Macky Bowman [drums], Nick Casa [guitar], and Kendall Wind [bass] - make music that is punk in spirit and soul; unfettered and resolutely honest.

To say their sound is wild and untethered is an understatement. It's the kind of aural exorcism any listener can tap into, something that struck a chord with Henry Rollins who brought them to Ipecac Recordings where Mike Patton and Greg Werckman signed them.

The Woodstock, N.Y.-based band have released three albums: Beauty Pageant (2018), Skin Suit (2020), and Bellevue (2022), Classic Rock Magazine adeptly said of the band: "Rock and roll as it ought to be: off the hook, unhinged, ravaged by Satan, hysterically vital, both kicking serious arse and against polite society's pricks.

As undisciplined as No Wave, as steeped in comatose cool as '70s CBGB's blank generation, and as stylishly ferocious as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs."