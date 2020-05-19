The Blues And Greys to Share New Single 'Mayday'

Today Santa Barbara-based band have shared their new single "Mayday" with PopMatters. "Mayday" can be ordred at Bandcamp and will be available on Wednesday on all digital streaming services to add to your favorite playlists. The song was was engineered by Ian MacGregor (Twenty-One Pilots, Mika) and mixed by Brian McTear (Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten) and Matt Schimelfenig (Caytana, Gladie).­



About "Mayday" the band's Lindsey Waldon says:



"I wanted 'Mayday' to touch on the difficulties of cultivating healthy relationships in your young adulthood. A lot of times relationships would fall apart over bad communication, dishonesty, and lack of trust. It seemed like a common theme while navigating life in my mid twenties. Things would feel really good with a person one second and then the next it would all be one big beautiful lie."

The Blues and Greys infuse indie rock with electronic elements to create a dark pop backdrop over which the unique and ethereal voice of front woman Lindsey Waldon shines. Since the release of their debut Bright Lights EP, The Blues and Greys have been featured at several notable media outlets, including The Huffington Post, MTV, and more. With their tight, energetic live show, The Blues and Greys continue to build an enthusiastic following in Southern California, playing the alongside national acts such as Run the Jewels, Banks, Walk the Moon, Of Monsters and Men, Cayucas, White Buffalo, Honey, and more. The band has also been prominently featured in commercials for Budweiser and Subaru and on popular television shows, including Awkward and Teen Mom.

photo credit: Zachary Wallace

