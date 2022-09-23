The Blue Stones Release 'What's It Take To Be Happy?' Single

The Blue Stones, aka Tarek Jafar and Justin Tessier, have relentlessly spent the their summer performing across North America while releasing two blazing hot singles, "Don't Miss" and "Good Ideas," teasing a new full-length album, Pretty Monster, which, will arrive November 4 via MNRK. With it, The Blue Stones wrap up their summer with a third single from the album, "What's It Take To Be Happy?."

A limited 180g, opaque red vinyl edition of Pretty Monster is available via Bandcamp. Pre-order Pretty Monster.

Discussing "What's It Take To Be Happy?," Tarek offered, "At this point, you've tried everything. You're done conforming, you're done caring, you're over the hanging weight of shame, disappointment, or unchecked goals. You've let go, and it's the most freeing feeling you've ever experienced. You just don't give a s, and it's fing great."

Earlier this year Tarek and Justin hit Zane Whitfield's NOP Studios in Kingston, Ontario for 35 straight days writing and recording for the Pretty Monster project, working with a few select producers, including Kevin Hissink (grandson/Demi Lovato) and WZRD BLD (Highly Suspect, iDKHOW), along with multi-GRAMMY Award-winner Joe Chiccarelli (The White Stripes, The Strokes, Spoon), looking to stretch their sound further, while continuing to instill every track with equal parts unchecked passion and the joyfully adventurous spirit, that their live performances have become known for.

Regarding the album, Tarek added... "'Pretty Monster' is an album dedicated to controlled chaos. It's an untamed beast, contained within a beautiful exterior."

The Blue Stones released their acclaimed and JUNO nominated ('Rock Album of the Year') sophomore album, Hidden Gems, in the spring of 2021, featuring three top 5 radio singles in Canada, including "Shakin' Off The Rust," which was the #1 most played single in Canada last year, and hit the Top 5 on Billboard's 'Rock' radio chart. With Pretty Monster they look to build upon that momentum and take absolutely everything to a whole new level.

Fresh off performances at WonderBus Music Festival in Columbus, Denim on the Diamond festival in Kelowna, CityFolk festival in Ottawa, and Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, The Blue Stones will celebrate Pretty Monster with a special hometown event on November 3, before traversing Canada on a headlining tour, November 4 - November 25 [all dates below]. Tickets on sale now here.

Listen to the new single here:

Pretty Monster Tour

11/03 - Windsor, ON @ Olde Walkerville Theatre

11/04 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

11/05 - Hamilton, ON @ The Studio

11/09 - Kingston, ON @ Ale House

11/10 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/11 - Waterloo, ON @ Maxwell's

11/12 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Theater

11/13 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

11/17 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater

11/18 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

11/19 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

11/20 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

11/22 - Red Deer, AB @ Bo's

11/24 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol

11/25 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue