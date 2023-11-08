The Blips Share New 'Good Lookin' Liars' Single

Back in late-2019 Taylor Hollingsworth, Wes McDonald, Will Stewart, Eric Wallace, and Chris McCauley collided in Birmingham, Alabama’s Ol’ Elegante recording studio and wrote an album in three sessions. Their self titled debut, The Blips, struck lightning when Little Steven’s Underground Garage declared “Inside Out” The Coolest Song In The World in the spring of 2021.

And here we are with The Blips, Again. Back with more boogie, beast and beauty. This band swaggers like The Stones, haggards like Merle, and snots like Mike Ness. Again carries you on a not-too-long trip through a varied landscape of far out, well made and dusty rock songs that stick to your black boots and go with you when you go.

While there are four different lead singers and writers throughout this album, it is apparent Again is executed by a band, rather than disparate musicians playing along on a track in a cold studio. A band that sweats.

The Blips haven’t “grown” or “matured” with their “sophomore effort” —These ideas don’t apply to the Blips. The band is wholly made up of veteran front men of some of the most revered bands of the Birmingham rock scene. Making records is what all of these guys do on the regular. Once upon a time, The Blips came together, rose above, braved the elements, forced the issue, carried the weight and dealt with the demons that require the making of a record. And now they have done it . . . Again.

The Blips Again will be available on vinyl, CD and DSPs on November 17th via Cornelius Chapel Records. Listen to the new single here: