The Blips Share New 'Good Lookin' Liars' Single

The Blips Again will be available on vinyl, CD and DSPs on November 17th.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

The Blips Share New 'Good Lookin' Liars' Single

Back in late-2019 Taylor Hollingsworth, Wes McDonald, Will Stewart, Eric Wallace, and Chris McCauley collided in Birmingham, Alabama’s Ol’ Elegante recording studio and wrote an album in three sessions. Their self titled debut, The Blips, struck lightning when Little Steven’s Underground Garage declared “Inside Out” The Coolest Song In The World in the spring of 2021. 

And here we are with The Blips, Again. Back with more boogie, beast and beauty. This band swaggers like The Stones, haggards like Merle, and snots like Mike Ness.  Again carries you on a not-too-long trip through a varied landscape of far out, well made and dusty rock songs that stick to your black boots and go with you when you go.

While there are four different lead singers and writers throughout this album, it is apparent Again is executed by a band, rather than disparate musicians playing along on a track in a cold studio. A band that sweats. 

The Blips haven’t “grown” or “matured” with their “sophomore effort” —These ideas don’t apply to the Blips. The band is wholly made up of veteran front men of some of the most revered bands of the Birmingham rock scene. Making records is what all of these guys do on the regular.  Once upon a time, The Blips came together, rose above, braved the elements, forced the issue, carried the weight and dealt with the demons that require the making of a record.  And now they have done it . . . Again.

The Blips Again will be available on vinyl, CD and DSPs on November 17th via Cornelius Chapel Records. Listen to the new single here:





RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Louis Carnell Continues 111 Series With Yara Asmar Collaboration four Photo
Louis Carnell Continues '111' Series With Yara Asmar Collaboration 'four'

Louis Carnell has shared a collaboration with Beirut based multi-instrumentalist, video artist and puppeteer, Yara Asmar, for the latest in his ongoing series, 111. The new track is released ahead of a London performance on Thursday November, 16th at Stoke Newington Old Church, with support from >Σ.

2
Logic1000 Announces Debut Album Mother Photo
Logic1000 Announces Debut Album 'Mother'

Logic1000 — AKA Sydney-born, Berlin-based “world class” (The Guardian) DJ Samantha Poulter, who’s risen quickly after support from underground dance music icons like Four Tet and Caribou and ace remixes for the likes of Fever Ray, Glass Animals, Christine and the Queens, Flume, Orbital, and so many others.

3
Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week Photo
Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Titled 'Fruitcake,' the release will include 2022's 'A Nonsense Christmas' and five brand-new holiday tracks. Other songs include 'buy me presents,' 'santa doesn't know you like i do,' 'cindy lou who,' 'is it new years yet?,' and 'white xmas.'

4
Chappell Roan Kicks Off Vevos DSCVR Artists to Watch List for 2024 Photo
Chappell Roan Kicks Off Vevo's 'DSCVR Artists to Watch' List for 2024

Vevo announces its highly anticipated 'DSCVR Artists to Watch' list for 2024, highlighting emerging global artists poised for breakthrough in the year ahead. The list features talented artists such as Chappell Roan, Elmiene, Florentina, and more. Vevo's DSCVR ATW program provides critical exposure and promotion to help propel their careers.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Musical Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. & MoreVideo: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Musical Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. & More
Video: Watch Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in the CANDY CANE LANE TrailerVideo: Watch Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in the CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
Video: Dolly Parton Teases the 'Clever' Way Her Broadway Musical Brings Her 'Big Story' to the StageVideo: Dolly Parton Teases the 'Clever' Way Her Broadway Musical Brings Her 'Big Story' to the Stage
Photos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film FestivalPhotos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film Festival

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HERE LIES LOVE
HARMONY
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW