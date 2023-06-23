The Blessed Madonna Teams up With Gabriels' Jacob Lusk on New Single 'Mercy'

“Mercy” is The Blessed Madonna’s first release under Warner Records flagship dance label Major Recordings.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

The Blessed Madonna releases her new single, “Mercy."

A collaboration with Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, it’s another incredible piece of cathartic house music from the Kentucky-born, London-based DJ, producer and club culture iconoclast. London clubbers first heard the track last month when Lusk made a surprise live appearance at The Blessed Madonna’s roadblocked We Still Believe party to bless the dancefloor with his inimitable vocal.

Co-produced with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and featuring additional vocals from the House Gospel Choir, “Mercy” is The Blessed Madonna’s first release under Warner Records flagship dance label Major Recordings.

Speaking about “Mercy,” The Blessed Madonna says:

“I’m interested in the dichotomy of the sacred and the ordinary in songwriting. Agony and ecstasy. A song about love and heartbreak can still be a deeply spiritual piece of work. I began by thinking about what love is for me in my life and arrived at the simple idea that it was at its core a promise not just to live but to forgive. Love is Mercy.

Over many revisions and with the developments that came from working with Jacob and the rest of the many people who came together to make this record a reality, the idea deepened and we found exactly the sweet spot between the church and the dance floor that I was looking for.

The gospel influence in intentional and undeniable. I thought in particular about the sculpture The ecstasy of St Theresa which is an incredibly rich image that feels as carnal as it does holy. This is my conception of god: those moments where we are humbled by a love so big that we can’t imagine being worthy of it or worthy of the kind of acceptance and mercy we feel.”

“Mercy” is the latest in a prolific run of recent releases from The Blessed Madonna. Following 2022’s Uffie-vocaled “Serotonin Moonbeams”—The Blessed Madonna’s first single in over 5 years—she quickly followed up with collaborations with Chicago house legend Jamie Principle (on “We Still Believe”), Durban’s The Joy on the electrifying “Shades Of Love” and garage legend Todd Edwards on “f what u heard.”

Photo Credit Natalie Goldstein / @artbygoldie



