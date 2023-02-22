Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Blessed Madonna Releases 'Shades of Love feat. The Joy'

With her recent run of singles she is set to usher in a whole new era, there rumours of a debut album.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The Blessed Madonna releases her brand new single "Shades of Love," a joyous new track that sees her collaborate with South African five piece The Joy.

Like so much of The Blessed Madonna's music, its DNA is firmly rooted in the origins of house and club culture, expertly updated alongside a unique range of collaborators to create something truly contemporary.

Last year saw Parisian electro-pop chanteuse Uffie provide vocals on the celebratory "Serotonin Moonbeams," last week it was Chicago house icon Jamie Principle on the anthemic "We Still Believe" and on "Shades of Love" it's Durban's The Joy who lend their tightly wound vocal harmonies and melodies to create yet another energetic and entirely electrifying track.

Speaking about the inception of the track, Stamper writes:

"Shades of Love is about the one thing that we all truly share in common as humans. We need to be loved. That might be a different kind of love for every person but it's still love and it's what ties us together"

An overnight sensation two decades in the making, The Blessed Madonna is an artist whose career is woven into the fabric of dance music past, present and future. Whether promoting illegal raves to 50 people in sweaty Kentucky basements as a teenager, headlining the biggest stages and festivals around the world, working alongside house legends like Frankie Knuckles or fearlessly taking on one of the most improbable, ambitious remix projects in recent times with Club Future Nostalgia (her collaborative album with pop icon Dua Lipa), The Blessed Madonna is synonymous with inclusive, unifying, cathartic dance music.

In recent years, The Blessed Madonna has channelled the emotions of millions as the vocalist on Fred again..'s lockdown anthem, "Marea (We Lost Dancing)", become the voice of Saturday night radio, been immortalised as a GTA5 character and provided remixes for the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Florence & The Machine and, improbably, Elton John.

With her recent run of singles she is set to usher in a whole new era - the results from a year's worth of blood, sweat, tears and joy in the studio for 50 hours a week with some of her best friends. There are even rumours of a debut album. Watch this space.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo by Eva Pentel



