The Black Keys, The Smashing Pumpkins And The Strokes To Headline Shaky Knees Music Festival

The Black Keys (Friday), The Smashing Pumpkins (Saturday) and The Strokes (Sunday) will headline Shaky Knees Music Festival's eighth edition, taking place May 1-3, 2020 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. The incredible rock celebrated lineup features more than 65 bands on four stages, including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Portugal. The Man, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Of Monsters & Men, Liam Gallagher, Angels & Airwaves, Brittany Howard, Drive-By Truckers, Orville Peck, Delta Spirit and many more!

"I am really excited to bring our fans a lineup that continues to celebrate both up and coming acts and established powerhouses like the return of headliner The Strokes and first-time headliners The Black Keys and The Smashing Pumpkins. To be able to produce a world-class festival in my hometown of Atlanta year after year is truly special," says Shaky Knees founder, Tim Sweetwood.

3-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will go on sale today at 12pm EST at www.shakykneesfestival.com/tickets/.

GA+ Tickets offer fans a private retreat with seating, shade, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water and soft drinks, as well as a full-service cash bar. VIP Tickets include prime up-close viewing areas at three stages, a viewing platform with elevated sightlines of the main stage as well as access to two VIP Lounges with shade, seating, premium restrooms, complimentary bites, full-service cash bars, along with complimentary beer, water and more.

Platinum Tickets include exclusive viewing areas at three stages, a private viewing deck with elevated sightlines of the main stage, side-stage viewing at the main stage, access to the premiere Platinum Lounge featuring a full-service open bar, complimentary bites, catered dinner, relaxed seating, premium restrooms, daily acoustic performances by a Shaky Knees artist, concierge services, access to all VIP and GA+ areas and more!

To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.shakykneesfestival.com/tickets. Prices will increase closer to the festival.





