The Black Crowes Announce Commemorative Live Album

The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live is set for release on March 17.

Mar. 06, 2023  

In celebration of the culmination of their 2021-22 reunion tour, The Black Crowes are pleased to announce The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live, an ode to the band reuniting and following an epic two-year anniversary tour with over 100 dates worldwide.

The forthcoming album includes the best performances from the "Shake Your Money Maker Tour" of each track off the original album, and all their hits LIVE. Available everywhere digitally, on CD and vinyl, via Silver Arrow, the record will include two bonus tracks of The Black Crowes covering "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)" by The Rolling Stones and "Rock & Roll" by the Velvet Underground.

The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live is set for release on March 17 with a special live video of the fan-favorite hit and the first song in their anniversary tour set "Twice As Hard," available today.

Chris Robinson said, "The Black Crowes are proud to present an audio document of our Shake Your Money Maker Tour from the last 2 years. From where it all began to where we're going and all that was in between. Hail hail rock 'n roll!"

Off the heels of their critically acclaimed "Shake Your Money Maker" Tour, fans can catch the band on the road again this year with previously announced performance and festival dates set in North and South America throughout 2023. For more information, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

2023 PERFORMANCE DATES:

February 25 - Innings Festival - Tempe, AZ

March 11 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, Chile

March 14 - Espaco Unimed - Sao Paulo, Brazil

March 16 - Luna Park - Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 19 - Foro Sol | Vive Latino - Mexico City, Mexico

April 14 - JJ Grey's Blackwater Sol Revue - St. Augustine, FL

April 23 - Moon Crush - Miramar Beach, FL

April 27 - MerleFest - Wilkesboro, NC

May 6 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort - Lincoln, CA

May 7 - BeachLife Festival - Redondo Beach, CA

July 1 - NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend - Chicago, IL

July 29 - FloydFest - Check, Virginia

August 26 - Evolution Festival - St. Louis, MO

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin



