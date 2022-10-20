Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Beach Boys & Sixthman Partner For Good Vibrations Cruise

Reservations for the cruise are available now.

Oct. 20, 2022  

The Beach Boys and Sixthman, creators of unforgettable festivals on sand and at sea for more than two decades, have announced the star-studded lineup for the second sailing of The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise, presented by Club Kokomo Spirits and sailing March 3-8, 2023 from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico aboard Norwegian Pearl. Reservations are available now, exclusively here.

The second voyage of The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise will feature live music from sunup to sundown, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, including two unique shows from The Beach Boys and performances by a spectacular selection of legendary guests including a special sail away set from The Isley Brothers and open sea concerts from The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers, Mark McGrath, and RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles.

In addition, the specially curated schedule of events offers a variety of music-centered activities and opportunities for cruisers to interact with some of their favorite artists, highlighted by a once-in-a-lifetime photo taken with The Beach Boys for every cabin on board. Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to explore and enjoy the serene beach on the private island of Harvest Caye, Belize and the local culture and crystal blue waters in Costa Maya, Mexico.

The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise the most fun, fun, fun cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

The Beach Boys also recently announced that they will bring their iconic Southern Californian sound to several cities across the east coast and Midwest this winter for their 2022 holiday tour, Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra. Kicking off November 26th at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, the tour will make 15 more stops including a date at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York, NY on December 5th before wrapping at The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL on December 18th. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 7th at 10am local time. For ticket information, please visit thebeachboys.com and mikelove.com.

The Beach Boys recently wrapped the international leg of their "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" tour, which visited major venues around the world including Paris, France's L'Olympia, London, England's Royal Albert Hall, and the iconic Greek Theatre in the band's hometown of Los Angeles, the latter of which featured such special guests as actor, producer, and musician John Stamos, Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath, and chart-topping country duo LOCASH, whose recent smash single, "Beach Boys," features The Beach Boys frontman and co-founder Mike Love and longtime band member Bruce Johnston.

In addition, Love and Johnston recently joined LOCASH for an exclusive performance of the summer anthem on ABC's Good Morning America The Beach Boys and LOCASH further teamed for a series of landmark appearances including performances at Indio, CA's Stagecoach Festival and Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry, the latter of which marked The Beach Boys' long-awaited debut on the legendary stage, presented in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project and streaming now at the official Grand Ole Opry YouTube channel. For a complete list of The Beach Boys' upcoming tour dates and ticket information, please visit mikelove.com or thebeachboys.com.

THE BEACH BOYS GOOD VIBRATIONS CRUISE

March 3-8, 2023

Sailing from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize

& Costa Maya, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Pearl

LINEUP:

The Beach Boys (Two Unique Shows)

The Isley Brothers (Special Sail Away Set Only)

The Temptations

The Righteous Brothers

Mark McGrath

RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles




