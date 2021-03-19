The Attire Release New Single 'Naked'

Today, rising Los Angeles-based pop duo The Attire release their newest single and video, "Naked," via BMG.

The band teased "Naked" on their TikTok account last Friday evening, calling it "the perfect song to post on your [Instagram] story about your ex." Over the weekend, it had already amassed over 1.5 million views and thousands of comments from excited fans highly anticipating the full song's release.

"This pop-soul record is as sad as it is sexy," The Attire share about the new single. "The lyrics paint the lament of unrequited love, and it discusses the pain of someone only loving you for the sex. "

"Naked" arrives on the heels of a string of dancefloor-ready singles - "Something In The Water," "Kool Aid," and most recently, "Push It 2 the Limit." These releases have quietly racked up hundreds of thousands of streams and appeared on the likes of Spotify's Fresh Finds Playlist. Stay tuned for more new music coming very soon.

Gregory Shilling and Stephen Santa Teresa are hosts of the musical party known as The Attire. Friends since adolescence, their bond as artists is revealed in songs with buoyant hooks, iridescent choruses, and irrepressible optimism - an enticing invitation to an extraordinary soiree with a fabulous playlist. Originating in the suburbs of Manhattan and now based in Los Angeles, their industrious kinship has endured from high school through college. While future-forward productions and sterling songcraft coalesce into a musical aura that is charismatic and celebratory, beneath a polished sonic veneer, The Attire's deeper philosophy reflects an authentic creed of faith and positivity.

Listen here: