The Aquabats Return With New Album 'Kooky Spooky... In Stereo!'

Costumed super-hero punks the Aquabats return with a new album 'Kooky Spooky... In Stereo!' and drop new single "Dangerous Leon !."

Kooky Spooky... in Stereo! was made possible in 2018 by a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign. "The Legion of Righteous Comrades" (5,500+ Aquabats fans) pledged over $600,000 on Kickstarter and over $300,000 on other platforms for The Aquabats! to produce two new full-length studio albums and 13 web episodes of their cult classic kids' TV show, The Aquabats! Super Show!



Listeners will take a walk on the weird side with songs like " Skeleton Inside! " and "No One Wants to Party!", then jam to soon-to-be-classics like "Karate Body!" and "Dangerous Leon!" Crazy characters, maximum repeat listening and, yes, even horns... it's all there! Presently, Saturday morning favorite, The Aquabats! Super Show! now lives on YouTube. The Aquabats! have been releasing new episodes of their live-action, comedy-adventure TV show for free! You can now see full-length classic episodes and brand new adventures on The Aquabats' YouTube channel with guest stars from Jon Heder ( Napoleon Dynamite ) to Weird Al Yankovic!



The Aquabats!, formed in 1994 in Orange County as a way to have some harmless fun in a music scene that took itself too seriously. Their Paul Frank designed "power belts," trademark rash guards, black eye masks, "anti-negativity" helmets and onstage antics quickly caught on, earning the group a fiercely loyal following that spans generations. Their line-up and music is continuously evolving, including Blink 182's Travis Barker as former drummer "Baron Von Tito."



In 2012, the band debuted The Aquabats! Super Show! , a live-action musical action comedy television series which aired on the Hub Network. The show received eight multiple Daytime EMMY nominations and one win.



Quick quote from the MC Bat Commander

"The thing that really sticks with us about Kooky Spooky is that it was made in a big part because of our fans. They asked for it - they even helped fund it - and that fact brought a special sort of feeling to this album as we were working on it. We want to make the kids proud," said lead singer Christian Jacobs (The MC Bat Commander).

"If you had asked me back in the day if The Aquabats would still be putting out records two-and-a-half decades later... well... I'm not sure what I would have said, but it probably would have been something sarcastic. At this point - now that we're here - all I'm left with is sincere gratitude. I see our longtime fans growing along with us. I see kids and their parents discovering our music and TV show for the first time. And it all adds up to one incredible journey that I'm glad we've been able to take with some of the raddest, most fun-loving people in the world. And that's what The Aquabats is all about, I guess. Loving fun! As long as there's fun to be loved... we'll be here loving it!"

