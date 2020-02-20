The Amity Affliction Drop 'Forever' Music Video

ARIA-certified Australian metalcore trailblazers THE AMITY AFFLICTION have just dropped the video for "Forever."

The song appears on the band's upcoming album Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them. The album arrives tomorrow, February 21, and is the band's Pure Noise Records debut

"'Forever' is a song about the dueling internal narrative while in the depths of a depressive episode," says singer Joel Birch. "On the one hand, love and support, on the other hand, thoughts of suicide, while also grappling with the follow on effect it would have. I made a promise to myself to make it to my son's eighteenth birthday when he was three, and I intend to keep it. Hopefully by then I will have figured out how to properly cope with what is likely a lifelong battle with Bipolar II."

The Amity Affliction - Joel Birch [vocals], Ahren Stringer [vocals, bass], Dan Brown [lead guitar], and Jon Longobardi [drums] - previously released the video for "Soak Me In Bleach." The band also premiered the new song "Catatonia" over at Loudwire. Prior to that, the band roared out of the gates with "All My Friends Are Dead."

"This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music," The Amity Affliction said upon announcing the record. "We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we've learned to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old."

The Amity Affliction will support Beartooth in Europe from February 16 through March 6. The band will return to the U.S. this spring on a co-headline run with Sleeping With Sirens. The Amity Affliction North American tour dates are below.

EVERYONE LOVES YOU... ONCE YOU LEAVE THEM TRACK LISTING:

1. "Coffin"

2. "All My Friends Are Dead"

3. "Soak Me in Bleach"

4. "All I Do Is Sink"

5. "Baltimore Rain"

6. "Aloneliness"

7. "Forever"

8. "Just Like Me"

9. "Born To Lose"

10. "Fever Dream"

11. "Catatonia"

THE AMITY AFFLICTION ON TOUR:

WITH SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, STRAY FRORM THE PATH, + UNITY TX:

4/15 - Reno, NV - Cargo

4/17 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

4/18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

4/19 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

4/20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

4/24 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

4/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

4/28 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Bar**

4/29 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

4/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

5/1 - St Louis, MO - Pop's

5/3 - Concord, NC - Epicenter Festival*

5/5 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

5/6 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

5/8 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

5/9 -The Orpheum - Tampa, FL**

5/12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live**

5/13 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

5/16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/18 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

5/19 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA**

5/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

5/22 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

5/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

*Festival

**Headline Date, No SWS

Since emerging in 2008 on the debut Severed Ties, The Amity Affliction have served up two ARIA gold-certified albums, Youngbloods [2010] and Chasing Ghosts [2012], and earned a platinum certification from ARIA for the seminal Let the Ocean Take Me [2014]. This Could Be Heartbreak [2016] marked the band's second consecutive Top 30 debut on the Billboard Top 200, while Misery[2018] elevated them to new critical heights with praise from Medium, Alternative Press, The Noise, and more. To date, the group's total stream tally has surpassed 200 million and counting. Meanwhile, The Amity Affliction sold out countless headline shows and toured alongside many genre heavyweights. During 2019, the musicians returned to Beltsville, MD to record their Pure Noise Records debut, Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them, alongsideMisery producer Matt Squire.





