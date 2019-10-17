The Almost Premiere Cover Of U2's 'In God's Country'

The Almost, the brainchild of Underoath drummer/vocalist and multi-talented artist Aaron Gillespie, have partnered with Forbes to premiere their stunning cover of U2's "In God's Country," along with an exclusive interview.



The song appears on the band's forthcoming album, Fear Caller, out tomorrow, October 18, on Fearless Records.



The Almost will hit the road on a headline tour in January of 2020. In addition to new tracks from Fear Caller, The Almost will be playing their 2007-released debut album Southern Weather in full on this run. All Get Out, Ghost Atlas, and Rowdy will be appearing on the tour. All dates are below. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to the cover below.

FEAR CALLER TRACK LISTING:



"Chokehold"

"I Want It Real"

"Tame A Lion"

"Over And Underneath"

"Life"

"Fire"

"I Think I Am"

"Ain't No King"

"In God's Country"

"I Won't Miss"

"Fear Caller"

"Why Do You Bother Me"



THE ALMOST ON TOUR:

WITH ALL GET OUT, GHOST ATLAS, AND ROWDY:



1/3 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

1/4 -Tampa, FL - Orpheum

1/5 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

1/7 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

1/8 - Greensboro, NC - Blin Tiger

1/10 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

1/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex Theater

1/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

1/13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

1/15 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

1/16 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

1/17 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

1/18 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

1/19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

1/21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

1/24 - Oakland, CA - New Parish

1/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Ballroom

1/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

1/28 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

1/29 - Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues





