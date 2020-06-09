The Allman Betts Band Releases Official Music Video for 'Long Gone'

The Allman Betts Band has released the official music video for the song "Long Gone" from their debut album Down to The River (June 2019) via BMG. Relix exclusively premiered the video earlier this week.

﻿Watch below!

The video for "Long Gone" was filmed on iPhones in seven different locations during the 2020 Quarantine in each band member's respective home towns. Devon Allman spoke with Relix saying, "Never thought we'd film a music video while our band is apart. From the banks of the Missouri River to the Mountains of Wyoming, in skyscrapers, poppy fields, beaches, and backyards...we're all a little 'Long Gone' lately." Duane Betts adds, "We made lemonade out of lemons with this video and I think it turned out pretty sweet. We are definitely 'Long Gone.'"

The Down to the River LP will be released July 17 on 180 gram Ultra Clear Gatefold vinyl.

The Allman Betts Band was amid a global tour when they were forced to cancel the remainder of their dates, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Much of the dates have been rescheduled. In lieu of the canceled shows, Devon has started a live series from his home called the "We Are Still All Together Tour." The series features members of The Allman Betts Band. Any proceeds made from these shows go directly to the ABB touring crew members.

"These livestream shows have been a huge success. We have given away a few guitars courtesy of Gibson Guitars, we have had a guest star performance from G.Love who played a song from his home in Boston. The donations have been so amazing helping our touring crew have a paycheck during these unprecedented times" said Allman, of the series.

The shows have been airing LIVE on the Devon Allman Facebook Page and then reposted the next day to all platforms like YouTube, Instagram etc. With an average of 70,000 views per show, the "We Are Still All Together Tour" is proving to be a huge hit among ABB fans.

For all continued news and updates from The Allman Betts Band, visit allmanbettsband.com.

